The President was present at Armazém do Campo and spoke with members of “United Brazil” and “People Without Fear”

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) participated this Friday (19.Jul.2024) in a private meeting with members of 70 social movements organized by the popular fronts Brasil Unido and Povo Sem Medo. The event was held at Armazém do Campo, the building of MST (Landless Rural Workers Movement), in São Paulo (SP).

At the meeting, social movements reinforced their support for the government, but asked for thematic agendas with the ministers, to address issues such as the economy and communication, and for more meetings with Lula.

According to Planalto, Lula presented an assessment of the progress made in his government’s social and economic policies and listened to demands from entities representing rural and urban movements.

The president mentioned the policy of increasing the minimum wage, increasing the income tax exemption bracket for those earning up to R$2,259.20 and the increase in job vacancies.

“To close Friday, a meeting with leaders of social movements to hear the demands of each segment. Thank you for the welcome, comrades,” wrote the president in his profile on X (formerly Twitter).

Before the closed-door meeting, Lula appeared alongside the national president of PT, Gleisi Hoffmann (PR). The governor wore the traditional MST cap.

The PT member was also accompanied by ministers Fernando Haddad (Farm), Marcio Macedo (General Secretariat of the Republic) and Paul Teixeira (Agricultural Development). First Lady Janja Lula da Silva was also present.

At end, Macedo stated that the meeting was “an important chapter in the book of changes being made in Brazil”.

Watch (1min20s):