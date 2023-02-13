Back in Brazil after his trip to the United States, President Luis Inácio Lula da Silva will have a meeting with businessman Abílio Diniz this Monday (13th), in Brasília.

The meeting between President Lula and Diniz is scheduled for 3 pm in Planalto Palace and it will be the first meeting of the two after last year’s election. Diniz, who is chairman of the Board of Directors of Península Participações, declared after the victory of the PT that there was no reason for the market to be worried, since Lula would have learned from the mistakes of the past.

“Now, he is a person who knows, he had eight good years in government, he knows the difficulties we have, he knows that we cannot spend too much, he knows that this will generate a very high inflation”, said the businessman in an interview with CNN at the time.

PT was accused of participating in the kidnapping of the businessman

Among the curious facts that link President Lula and the businessman is the kidnapping of Diniz in 1989. Taken hostage by kidnappers on December 11, Abílio Diniz was released on the 17th after the Police surrounded the place of captivity.

In the kidnappers’ presentation, some prisoners were dressed in Workers’ Party T-shirts, as well as there was a record of Lula’s campaign materials in captivity, made by police officers.

On that same December 17, the second round of the presidential elections was held between the then PT candidate and Fernando Collor, who was elected. This was the first direct election for the Presidency of the Republic after the military dictatorship.

Later, the kidnappers revealed that they were forced to wear PT shirts and it was clear that there was no party connection in the case.