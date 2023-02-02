Last November in Brasilia, President Lula greeted Rodrigo Pacheco, re-elected President of the Senate this Wednesday. ADRIANO MACHADO (REUTERS)

The new parliamentarians of the Brazilian Congress, elected last October, have taken possession of their seats this Wednesday, when the assault perpetrated in both Chambers by thousands of Bolsonaristas wrapped in the colors of the flag is still fresh and the Lula government fulfills a month in power The president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, 77, has managed to get his ally Rodrigo Pacheco, 46, easily re-elected president of the Senate. His victory represents a breather for the leader of the Brazilian left, who won by the minimum, presides over a government of ten parties and will have to deal with a Chamber of Deputies dominated by the party of his predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro, 67, who is still in the United States.

Already from the elections it was clear that the new Congress would be the most right-wing since the end of the dictatorship, in 1985. It will also be the most diverse, thanks to five parliamentarians who declare themselves indigenous, and a slight increase in women, among whom two stand out. transsexuals. But the number of Brazilian parliamentarians remains among the lowest in the region with 17%, that is, nine points below the world average and with the percentage of Turkey or North Korea, according to the Inter-Parliamentary Union world ranking.

The politicians who have led the two Chambers during the last two years of Bolsonaro have been re-elected. Pacheco obtained 49 votes, eight more than necessary to continue leading the Senate. His only opponent, Rogerio Marinho, sponsored by Bolsonaro, obtained 32 votes.

The election of the Senate has attracted all the attention because that of the Chamber of Deputies had been sung for weeks. Since the Workers’ Party (PT), Lula’s, assumed that defeating the current president, Arthur Lira, 53, an ally of Bolsonaro, was impossible and decided to support him in order to obtain relevant positions in parliamentary commissions in exchange. Lula loves to repeat that in a negotiation both parties must leave happy. Lira has been re-elected with 464 of the 513 votes, a record. During the last two years he has acted as an effective firewall against the hundred or so requests of impeachment filed against Bolsonaro; He simply kept them in a drawer.

The broad powers of the presidents of the Chambers -whether it is to manage the times, place or not a bill for a vote or analyze or not a petition for dismissal- give them an enormous role in Brazilian politics.

Approving a new mechanism to replace the spending ceiling and a tax reform are Lula’s legislative priorities. Taking them forward will force him to face his own with Bolsonaro’s Liberal Party, which has 99 seats compared to the PT’s 81. But also with Lira, the highest leader of a constellation of parties without ideology that offer their support to the highest bidder.

The government and Lula’s party have had to work hard to keep their man in charge of the Senate because Bolsonaro and his people have launched in recent days on the hunt for parliamentarians willing to take advantage of the fact that the vote is secret to betray their matches. In the Brazilian Congress, loyalties are often short-lived. A position or budget line item can turn former enemies into allies in the blink of an eye.

To counter the Bolsonaro offensive in the battle for the Presidency of the Senate, the Government has offered left and right second- and third-level positions in the Executive in exchange for the support of their lordships, according to the local press.

Lula has taken advantage of his morning speech, in an act in the also attacked Supreme Court, to emphasize that the coup acts of January 8 are a consequence of the distrust of Brazilians in politics. “Never again should anyone dare to discredit politics,” he said, referring to his predecessor, who came to power promising to end the old politics but later bowed to it to finish his term. Two of her sons, re-elected in the same elections whose result she has systematically questioned, have taken possession of their seats: Flávio as senator and Eduardo as deputy.

On the eve of the inauguration of Congress, Bolsonaro harangued his family by telephone from Orlando and his wife, Michelle, has gone to the chamber to witness the vote and declare that her husband “is not the one who should be afraid of going to jail ”.

Among the new parliamentarians, judge Sérgio Moro stands out, who jailed Lula to later enter the Bolsonaro government, and two of the men who cause the most indignation among Brazilians who voted to oust the ultra-rightist from the Presidency: General Eduardo Pazuello, whom Bolsonaro appointed Minister of Health, fed up with the fact that the previous headlines did not comply with their protest orders in the pandemic; and Ricardo Salles, who was head of the Environment when in a Council of Ministers he proposed taking advantage of the fact that the coronavirus was monopolizing the media attention to dismantle the environmental protection legislation.

The man who, as president of the Chamber of Deputies, accepted the request to dismiss President Dilma Rousseff, from the PT, for some accounting maneuvers that a few months ago were archived, has also returned to the chamber for the session. Eduardo Cunha, imprisoned for corruption after the impeachmentwas there to see his daughter Dani take possession.

