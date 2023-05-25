The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) changed several people responsible for leadership positions involving the Armed Forces. The changes were published in this Thursday’s edition (May 25, 2023) of the Official Diary of the Union.
In addition to Lula, Minister José Múcio (Defense) signs the decree. Here’s the full (92 KB).
Read the list of changes:
- the general Marcelo Lorenzini Zucco –brother of the president of the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of the MST, deputy Lieutenant Colonel Zucco (Republicanos-RS) – left the position of Commander of the 1st Jungle Infantry Brigade. The general will be attached to the Southern Military Command;
- the general Ricardo José Nigri will assume the leadership of the Office of Planning and Management of the Department of Science and Technology; he was once executive secretary of the GSI (Institutional Security Office) and left office at the same time of the former minister Marco Gonçalves Diasin April;
- the air brigadier Max Cintra Moreira was appointed to occupy the position of head of the Office of Executive Governance of the General Staff of the Air Force. He was also part of the GSI and was fired per Ricardo Cappelliwho temporarily took over the body with the departure of Gonçalves Dias;
- the general Marcelo Goñes Sabbá de Alencar will be the 2nd Deputy Chief of Staff of the Army. He recently left GSI;
- the general Eduardo Antonio Fernandes leaves the position of logistics commander and will be a military advisor at the Permanent Mission of Brazil to the United Nations, in New York (USA), for 2 years;
- the air brigadier Marlio Concidera Estebanez left the head of the Executive Governance Office of the General Staff of the Air Force to take over as head of the Strategic Management Center of the Cyber Defense Command;
- the general Paulo Sergio Reis Filho will take over as Commander of Communications and Electronic Warfare for the Army, stepping down as head of the Cyber Defense Center;
- the general Paulo Edson Santa Barba leaves the Chief of Staff of the Eastern Military Command to be commander of the 1st Jungle Infantry Brigade;
- the general Mario Eduardo Moura Sassone he was named chief of staff of the Eastern Military Command, leaving the command of the Operations Coordination Center of the same command;
- the general Luís Carlos Soares de Sousa Leaves the head of the Office of Planning and Management of the Department of Science and Technology to be head of the Center for Cybernetic Defense.
