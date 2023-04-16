Abu Dhabi (AFP) – Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva arrived this Saturday in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), from China, where he sought to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties with the Asian power, increasingly confronted with the United States. Joined.

The Brazilian president was received by Sheikh Mohammed ben Zayed al Nahyan, president of this hydrocarbon-rich country on the Arabian Peninsula.

His arrival at the presidential palace was greeted by a 21-gun salute.

At night he will attend an iftar, the dinner that marks the end of the daytime fast during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, and on Sunday morning he must give a press conference before returning to Brazil.

During the visit, “issues on the bilateral agenda will be discussed, including trade, investment, energy transition, climate change and global security,” said a statement from the Brazilian Foreign Ministry.

“Since 2008, the UAE has been among Brazil’s three main partners in the Middle East” and in 2022 “it was the main destination for Brazilian exports among Arab countries,” he added.

Bilateral trade between the Emirates and Brazil amounted to 5,768 million dollars in 2022, an increase of 74.5% compared to the previous year, with a surplus of 740 million in favor of Brazil, according to official Brazilian data.

Of the 3,254 million dollars invoiced, the main export product of the South American country was chicken meat (29% of the total), followed by sugar (14%), gold (14%), cellulose (8.2% ) and beef (8%).

On the import side, 89% of the total value corresponded to the purchase of oil and bituminous materials, derived from hydrocarbons.

Criticism of the US over Ukraine

In Beijing, the leader of the Latin American left announced that Brazil is “back” on the international scene, after the four years of relative retreat that characterized the mandate of his far-right predecessor Jair Bolsonaro (2019-2022).

This photo provided by the United Arab Emirates Presidential Court on April 15, 2023 shows United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (right) welcoming Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula. da Silva (left), during an official reception at Qasr al-Watan in Abu Dhabi. © Rashed AL-MANSOORI / UAE PRESIDENTIAL COURT/AFP

The Brazilian president, who aspires to be part of a peace mediation between Russia and Ukraine, urged the United States to stop “fomenting war.”

Unlike Western powers, neither China nor Brazil have imposed sanctions against Russia and are trying to position themselves as mediators in the conflict that broke out in February 2022 when Russia invaded the former Soviet republic.

The United Arab Emirates, which also adopted a position of neutrality in that conflict, welcomed a significant number of Russian businessmen, especially in Dubai, seeking to avoid Western sanctions.

Before embarking on this tour, Lula stated that he intended to form a group of countries to work on a negotiated solution to the conflict. Upon his return from China, that group will be “created,” he promised.

But the project does not seem to have generated much enthusiasm for the moment.

“You have to be patient” to talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodimir Zelensky, Lula said.

“But above all, it is necessary to convince the countries that are supplying weapons, encouraging the war” to stop doing so, he added.

No “scratch” with the US

Lula has undertaken a delicate balancing act between the United States and China, two powers confronted by a growing number of files, including the tension between Beijing and the island of Taiwan.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva attend a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on April 14, 2023. © Ken Ishii / POOL/AFP

In February, he was received at the White House by Joe Biden and both presented themselves as champions of democratic values ​​and defenders of the environment.

On Saturday, before leaving China, Lula expressed confidence that this strengthening of relations between Brasilia and Beijing will not cause any “scratches” with the United States.

“We don’t need to break up and fight with anyone to improve. Brazil has to look for its interests. Brazil has to look for what it needs and Brazil has to make possible agreements with all countries,” he defended.

Xi, for his part, assured that the development of the Chinese economy “will open up new opportunities for Brazil and countries around the world.”

“In his third term, Lula seems to maintain an approach to international relations similar to that of his first two terms. [2003-2010]”, with an “independent and pragmatic foreign policy,” said Lian Lin, an analyst at the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) consultancy.

“We think that Lula’s political skill will allow him to successfully navigate these rough waters, but it will not be easy,” he concluded.