Chair has been vacant since Lewandowski retired on April 11; decision is for after the trip to Portugal

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) embarked on Friday (21.Apr.2023) for its 2nd international commitment since the retirement of Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, from the STF (Federal Supreme Court), on April 11.

The PT member was in China in the first half of the month, where he returned to the United Arab Emirates. Now, he has official appointments in Portugal and Spain. There was an expectation that the announcement of the nominee for the vacancy in the Court could be made before the trip, but Lula preferred to postpone the nomination. The most quoted for the chair today is the president’s lawyer, Cristiano Zanin Martins, 47 years old.

Zanin has been defending Lula since 2013. He was at the PT’s side during the Lava Jato operation, which led him to prison in 2017. The now Chief Executive remained 580 days at the Federal Police Superintendence in Curitiba (PR) and was released in November 8, 2019.

Another name quoted to occupy the chair is that of fellow lawyer Manoel Carlos de Almeida Neto, 43 years old. He worked in Lewandowski’s cabinet and has the former minister’s seal of approval to succeed him.

Lula, however, is charged by magistrates for a nomination that represents women and blacks in the STF. The only black minister to compose the Court in its 214 years in office was Joaquim Barbosa, retired in 2014.

With Minister Rosa Weber’s mandate ending on October 2, the only woman present among the 11 chairs of the Supreme Court will be Cármen Lúcia. According to the current maximum age limit of 75 years, the minister will be able to hold the position until 2029, since she turned 69 last Wednesday (April 19, 2023).

Currently, 3 of the 11 ministers were appointed by Lula in previous terms. Another 4, by the former president Dilma Rousseff (PT). The number of nominees may increase until 2026 if members of the superior courts decide to anticipate their retirement.

CONJUNCTURE FAVORS ZANIN

How did you find out the Power360 in an event organized by Lewandowski at the headquarters of the OAB (Brazilian Bar Association) in March, the name of Cristiano Zanin is considered to be the 1st nomination of Lula by lawyers, legal operators and judges, including those of the STF.

The main reason involves the political climate of the government, which takes advantage of the last moments of the “honeymoon” at the beginning of the mandate. There is room for the president to invest his political capital in a choice that, presumably, will generate wear and tear and murmurs of patronage for the Court.

Despite knowing Manoel Carlos and knowing of his trusting relationship with Lewandoski, Lula formed a deep bond with Zanin during the 580 days he was imprisoned. For this reason, ensuring the appointment of the lawyer is essential for the Chief Executive as soon as possible.

SQUID SURROUNDINGS

There are conflicting positions around the president, although no resistance to Zanin’s name has been made public.

Recently, the Minister of Human Rights, Silvio Almeida, defended the appointment of a black woman to the Court. Minister Edson Fachin, of the STF, already raised the suggestion during a plenary trial. the vice president Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) assessed that this indication would be “extremely positive” to the Supreme.

However, a consensus name has not yet been mentioned by representatives of the Planalto.

The Minister of Ports and Airports, Márcio França, stated in March that Zanin’s nomination would be the “obviousness of obviousness”since the lawyer is “faithful and loyal” the squid.

In the same month, a group of more than 200 lawyers released a letter signed in defense of Cristiano Zanin at the STF. The document was an initiative of the Prerogativas group, a collective formed mainly by Brazilian lawyers, but also by artists, professors and jurists.

DIVERSITY WILL REMAIN FOR THE STJ

Lula’s option, for now, should be to prioritize diversity in nominations for the STJ (Superior Court of Justice). One of the priorities is lawyer Daniela Teixeira, who has been working in higher courts in Brasília for over two decades.

The low representation of women is also observed in this instance of Justice. Of the 33 members, only 6 women are part of the current composition. Ministers Laurita Vaz and Assusete Magalhães, however, must retire by 2024.

Nominations to the STJ are conducted differently, although the names are also submitted to the Senate for approval. The ministers of the STF also go through the senators’ sabbath.

In vacancies for members of Courts of Justice and TRFs (Federal Regional Courts), federal judges of 2nd Instance can apply.

Then, the ministers of the STJ form a triple list and forward it to the President of the Republic, who chooses 1 name. Afterwards, the nominee undergoes a sabbatical in the Senate.