The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) sanctioned on Wednesday (28.jun.2023) the Complementary Law No. 198/2023which maintains the coefficients of the FPM (Municipal Participation Fund) of cities with a population reduction measured in a demographic census.

Second Planalto, the measure seeks “avoid sudden drops in revenue, establishing a 10-year transition for municipalities to migrate to a range with a lower FPM coefficient”.

The government cited a survey by the CNM (National Confederation of Municipalities) which shows that 601 municipalities may have a decrease in coefficient because they have a difference of up to 1,000 inhabitants in relation to the change in population range. The study indicates that 168 cities would no longer have legal support with the release of the 2022 Census.

The legislation establishes a transitional rule to ensure, among other things, the enforceability of the PPAs (Pluriannual Plans), the LDO (Budget Guidelines Law) and the LOAs (Annual Budget Laws) already approved and in force.

The financial reducer foreseen in the law defines the initial restriction of 10% in the fiscal year following the publication of the population count of the IBGE census (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics). The index increases to 20% in the 2nd fiscal year following publication.

The drop continues year after year, gradually, up to 90% in the 9th year. As of January 1st of the 10th following fiscal year, the municipalities will have their individual coefficients in the FPM fixed according to the population measured in the census.

