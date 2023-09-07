Ipec poll shows the president with 56% approval for his “way of governing”, a rate almost identical to the 57% at the beginning of 2023

The 3rd government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) is approved by 56% of Brazilians, according to an Ipec survey (ex-Ibope) released this Wednesday (September 6, 2023). The rate fluctuates close to the margin of error since the March survey, the 1st of 4 already released by Ipec to the government. At the time, Lula 3’s way of governing was well regarded by 57% of the country.

At the other end, rejection went from 35%, in the first 3 months of government, to 39% in September. Another 6% could not answer. Here’s the full of the research (PDF – 644 kB).

The survey was carried out by Ipec from September 1st to 5th, 2023. 2,000 voters aged 16 and over in 127 municipalities were interviewed. The margin of error is 2 percentage points at a 95% confidence interval.

SQUID EVALUATION

If in June the percentage of positive assessments of Lula’s administration dropped from 41% to 37%, has now stabilized at 40%. Of these, 15% classify management as “good”and 25% as “excellent”.

The negative evaluation also varied little in the 8 inaugural months of Lula 3. It is at 25% (7% “bad” and 18% “bad”). It was 24% in March.

Read other research highlights:

1. Confidence in the president

trust: 50%;

do not trust: 47%;

don’t know/didn’t answer: 4%

2. Expectation in relation to what was expected from the government: