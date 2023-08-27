Minister stated that upon returning to Brazil, on Sunday (27.Aug), Lula will talk with leaders “eye to eye” to conclude changes

The Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha (PT), said this Saturday (26.Aug.2023) that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) will “accelerate negotiations” with the PP and the Republicans, Centrão parties, to conclude the ministerial reform. “President Lula will certainly take, on his return, a decision he has already taken to accept the request of two federal benches to appoint parliamentarians to compose the ministry. It is an action to reinforce our team for the 2nd semester”, he said. According to him, Lula should have meetings with leaders of both parties. “Lula makes a point of talking ‘eye to eye’”, he stated. The president returns from his trip to Africa on Sunday night (27.Aug.2023), where he participated in the 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa, made a state visit to Angola, and will participate in the 14th CPLP (Conference of Heads of State of the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries) in São Tomé and Príncipe.