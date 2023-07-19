President Lula and the presidents of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, and of France, Emmanuel Macron, asked the Venezuelan government and opposition representatives in the country to resume dialogue and ensure the organization of free and transparent elections in the country. . This Tuesday (18), the representatives released a joint note on the subject.

This Monday (17th), they met with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell; with Delcy Rodríguez, who serves as executive president of the Nicolás Maduro regime in Venezuela; and with lawyer Gerardo Blyde, one of the leaders of the opposition in the country. The meeting took place in Brussels, on the margins of the 3rd Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) and the European Union.

“The heads of state and the high representative urged the Venezuelan government and the unitary platform of the Venezuelan opposition to resume dialogue and negotiation within the framework of the Mexico process, with the aim of reaching an agreement, among other items on the agenda, on the conditions for the next elections”, says the communiqué.

They called for “a political negotiation that leads to the organization of fair, transparent and inclusive elections for all, allowing the participation of all who wish, in accordance with the law and international treaties in force, with international follow-up.” .

“This process must be accompanied by a suspension of sanctions, of all types, with a view to their complete suspension,” they added. Venezuela will have general elections next year, and the opposition in the country is questioning decisions by public bodies that disqualified some of its main candidates, reported Agência Brasil.

In the most recent case, former deputy María Corina Machado was sentenced to the loss of political rights for 15 years. Opposition politicians Henrique Capriles and Freddy Superlano are also equally disqualified from running for the country’s Presidency. The election date has not yet been set.

In addition, the presidents and Borrell “expressed their solidarity with countries that welcome Venezuelan citizens”. The Heads of State and the High People proposed that the participants of the meeting continue to dialogue, within the framework of the established initiatives, in order to make a new assessment of the Venezuelan situation at the Paris Peace Forum on November 11, 2023.