In the same period, Bolsonaro dismissed 4 ministers. Dismissals of Daniela Carneiro (Tourism) and Ana Moser (Sport) should come in the 2nd half

The President’s Government Luis Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) ended the 1st semester with a casualty in the 1st echelon: General Gonçalves Dias, who commanded the GSI (Institutional Security Office) until April 2023. He resigned after the release of security camera footage from the Planalto Palace on January 8. Dias was filmed walking around while extremists vandalized the headquarters of the Federal Executive.

The beginning of Lula 3’s administration is second only to the first terms of FHC and Lula himself. In both cases, no minister left the government in the 1st semester. However, there is a certain change and two others underway on the PT’s Esplanada dos Ministérios. Read below which are:

Ministry of Tourism – leaves the holder Daniela Carneiro (União Brasil) and the federal deputy Celso Sabino (Brazil-PA Union). Daniela’s husband is the mayor of Belford Roxo (RJ), wagon , who supported Lula’s election, but left União Brasil and joined the Republicans in April. Daniela remains in União Brasil, but the party (which is part of Centrão) does not identify her as a member of the group;

Ministry of Development and Social Assistance, Family and Fight against Hunger – leaves Wellington Dias (who is a senator elected by PT in Piauí and resumes his position in Congress) and assumes the role of federal deputy Andre Fufuca (PP-MA), which is from Centrão, but which in 2022 was together with Flavio Dino (PSB) in the electoral process (Dino was elected senator, but is currently Lula’s Minister of Justice). Fufuca attends Centrão, is linked to the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), but he is not a politician hostile to the PT. It would be a palatable name for Lula to put on the Esplanada;

Ministry of Sports – Ex-volleyball player leaves Ana Moser (which has no party support) and the federal deputy Silvio Costa Filho (Republicans-PE). The deputy quoted for minister is the son of another traditional politician from Pernambuco, Silvio Costa who is a supporter of Lula and defender of the entry of the Republicans in the federal government;

PREVIOUS GOVERNMENTS

In the same period of 2019, former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) had already dismissed 4 ministers: Gustavo Bebianno (1964-2020), who occupied the General Secretariat; Ricardo Vélez (Education) –which led to Abraham Weintraub; Santos Cruz (Government Secretariat) and Floriano Peixoto (General Secretariat) – who had replaced Bebianno.

Considering only the dismissals without extinguishing folders, Bolsonaro’s numbers are below only the ministerial reforms promoted by presidents when they assumed their 2nd term: Dilma dismissed 6 ministers in 2015; Lula dismissed 9 in 2007 and reassigned 1 (Luiz Marinhodo Trabalho, which today holds the same position) to another folder.

Lula did not dismiss any minister in the first 6 months of his 1st term, in 2003.

Lula’s successor, Dilma Rousseff (PT), dismissed 1 –Antonio Palocci, from the Civil House– and reassigned another 2 in the 1st half of 2011.

Already Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB) sent 4 portfolio chiefs home at the beginning of his 2nd term, in 1999. Of these, 3 ministries (Navy, Army and Air Force) were extinguished.

Read in the table below the names of all ministers who left the governments of FHC, Lula, Dilma and Bolsonaro in the 1st half of each term. To reorder the columns, just click with the mouse cursor or finger (if using a smartphone or tablet).

