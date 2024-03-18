Former president gained 135,295 followers; The PT member lost 22,985 in the last 30 days, according to the statistics app Instrack

In the last 30 days, the number of followers of the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) on Instagram fell 0.18%, while that of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) rose 0.5%. The data are from Instagram. According to the platform, Lula lost 22,985 followers from February 18th until this Monday (Mar 18th). The president has 13.1 million profiles that follow him on the social network. Bolsonaro, on the other hand, gained 135,295 followers in the same period. The former president has, in total, 25.6 million followers.