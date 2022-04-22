The campaign of former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) has entered a state of alert with President Jair Bolsonaro gaining ground, according to the latest election polls. Within the PT, there is discontent and a dispute between groups over the command of the legend.

The result is that this Friday (22), the party decided to change the marketer who would command the former president’s campaign. Behind the scenes there is information that there would be great dissatisfaction with the content produced by Augusto Fonseca and also with the amount charged.

+ Difference between Lula and Bolsonaro drops to 9% in new poll

According to Tempo, there is a dispute between the party’s command, led by President Gleisi Hoffmann, and the coordinator of the communication area, the former minister of the area in the Lula government, Franklin Martins. The main reason for the divergence would be the amount of R$ 40 million charged by Augusto Fonseca’s company.

Sidônio Palmeira, who commanded communication in the campaigns of Rui Costa and Jacques Wagner, is one of the most quoted to occupy the position. Both were elected to the government of Bahia in the last elections.

However, the candidate for vice-president of Lula’s ticket, Geraldo Alckmin, tries to sign another name and, thus, gain prominence in the campaign. Advertiser Átila Francucci, one of those responsible for the successful slogan “João worker”, is the former governor’s bet.

The fact is that the scenario for the PT candidate is increasingly challenging. Bolsonaro is rising in the polls. The latest Exame/Ideia poll, released on Thursday night (21), shows that if the first round election were held today, Lula would have 42% of the votes, against 33% for Bolsonaro, with the difference between them falling by 11. % to 9%. Ciro Gomes (PDT) came in third, with 10% of voting intentions. The name of Sérgio Moro is not considered in this new analysis.

Bolsonaro’s latest gambit of giving the presidential grace to federal deputy Daniel Silveira also helps to cheer up the Bolsonarist base. Silveira was sentenced to 8 years and 9 months in prison, loss of mandate and a fine. The Federal Supreme Court (STF) understood, this Wednesday (20), that the deputy encouraged anti-democratic acts and attacks on court ministers and institutions of the Brazilian State.

During live this Thursday (21), President Bolsonaro announced the pardon to the parliamentarian. “This is extremely important news for our democracy and freedom. I started working on this document yesterday, when Daniel Silveira was jailed for 8 years and 9 months. These are decisions that I will not comment on,” the president said.

Other than that, Lula still has to overcome the barriers created within the left itself. The main one is that of Ciro Gomes, the third place in the voting intentions. Previously an ally of the PT, Ciro broke with the legend and says there is no chance of allying himself with the PT. In the 2018 election, when Fernando Haddad, then PT candidate, went to the second round against Bolsonaro, Ciro decided not to choose a side and did not support either candidate.

