Governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite assumed the presidency of the PSDB and intends to reorganize the party

The governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite (PSDB), says that the current president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), uses methods similar to those of its predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), in the conduct of government. Especially when looking for supposed culprits for their difficulties. Not the solutions.

The speech makes direct reference to the criticism that Lula has made to the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto. Lula has criticized the basic interest rate, the Selic.

“Lula, somehow, follows –of course, it is not possible to compare the measures– a path similar to that of Bolsonaro when looking for culprits. With 1 month or so he already found the culprits for inflation, the Central Bank. And the Central Bank is the fault of the Senate. So it keeps looking for culprits and offers little solutions,” he said in an interview with Power360.

Watch the full (38min22s):

Leite said that the former president was more aggressive than the current one and that there is a difference in scale in the use of this method of offering blame, not solutions. For him, offering the blame is the easy way out. Already the solution, the most difficult.

“It is impossible to compare it with what Bolsonaro did, generating great internal animosity. But somehow it has synergy in offering culprits“, he said.

In addition to governing Rio Grande do Sul, Leite assumed the presidency of the PSDB earlier this year. it replaces Bruno Araujo. The goal is to conduct a series of internal debates to rebuild the party’s thinking. And then go for a communication reform.

This process will start in March. In November, he hopes to have the toucan flags redefined and hold a new convention to ratify his name as the main party leader.



Maurício Tonetto/Disclosure – 8.Feb.2023 Eduardo Leite took over the PSDB presidency in 2023 and wants to hold a series of meetings to redefine party thinking

Read excerpts from the interview:

PSDB crisis

“It is a moment of crisis, at the same time that it is an opportunity. It is a process of revision, reorganization, of being able to discuss the flags, the causes, the way the PSDB communicates. This is the process I want to lead.”

SP was a burden

“São Paulo was the lever of the party due to its economic strength and the expression it has. On the other hand, it was a bit of an anchor too. The size and strength of São Paulo are so great that, somehow, the party had difficulty in having a national vision beyond the borders of São Paulo”.

X weighting on the fence

“The characteristic of the PSDB is to be a party with a clear agenda for the country. People know what the PSDB thinks, its ideology, purpose and its nationally known leaders. We have the brand of pondering, which is sometimes confused with being on the fence. Moderation is the ability to have our ideas without going over anyone’s back.”

recover the dreams

“Many voted for Lula and Bolsonaro believing that. But many people voted to reject one of the models. For many, Lula’s return was inadmissible. For many others, Bolsonaro’s stay was unacceptable. I think it’s sad for the country. Our job is to try to rescue the dream, the hope in building the country”.

fiscal and social

“I need to have an organized, lean state, with balanced accounts to support a relevant social policy. People translate their political positions from very old labels that do not hold up today”.

Democracy under stress

“After the process of narrowing our democracy in the last elections and the way former President Bolsonaro acted by attacking institutions, people, we want to help. It was all the time the STF, the press, the polls, the governors attacked. Bolsonaro has always been more concerned with offering blame than solutions, which in a way mobilizes more. It’s easier. Gasoline to blame? It belongs to the governors because of taxes. Inflation? It’s because they closed things [na pandemia]”.



Maurício Tonetto/Disclosure – 8.Feb.2023 Leite says that high interest rates and inflation are the result of international turmoil, not the president of the Central Bank

Opposition

“There is an understanding in the PSDB that we have to help to appease the feelings. We have to overcome the moment of confrontation between Brazilians and Brazilians. And that means having a little more tolerance to help find direction. It does not mean being a base, but being a responsible opposition”.

Interest and inflation

“The problem of interest rates and inflation is not just a decision of the president of the Central Bank. It is an economic-financial system that has international components, interest rates rising in developed countries”.

PT hegemonic

“I think Lula has sincere intentions to see poorer people promoting themselves socially. It is my wish too. But I do not accept that suspicion is placed on my intentions. PT has done this for a long time. The PT likes to partner with them in charge. This prevents an understanding of this hegemonic characteristic, in addition to the issues of ideological and programmatic differences that we have”.