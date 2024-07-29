Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/28/2024 – 21:12

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva once again stated, in a speech broadcast on national radio and television on Sunday night, the 28th, that he will not give up fiscal responsibility. “I will not give up fiscal responsibility. Among the many life lessons I received from my mother, Mrs. Lindu, I learned not to spend more than I earn,” said Lula. “It is this responsibility that is allowing us to help the people of Rio Grande do Sul with federal resources,” he added. Lula used the seven-minute speech to take stock of the results of the first year and a half of his government.

The president also listed among his achievements in his current term the approval of tax reform, which is now undergoing a regulatory stage in the National Congress. “We approved a tax reform that will simplify the economy and reduce the price of food and essential products, including meat,” he said.

In his speech, Lula also said that he took over the Executive Branch of “a country in ruins” and that his administration is working on “reconstruction.” Among the actions he took, he highlighted the adjustment of the minimum wage above inflation, the control of inflation, and the return of the Farmácia Popular program. The president also said that Brazil has once again prioritized environmental protection and highlighted the Safra Plan, in his words, “the largest in history to finance agriculture.”

“They were betting that GDP growth would not exceed 0.8%, but we grew almost 3% last year, and we will continue to grow,” said the president.

Lula also highlighted in his speech the “beginning of the energy transition” and the “record” in exports. “We have opened 163 new international markets for our products,” said the president, also listing the relaunch of the PAC and mentioning that “Petrobras is producing more and importing less.”

“Brazil has regained its leading role on the world stage. We are participating in all the main international forums,” said the president, reiterating that he will take the debate on taxing the super-rich to the G-20 summit, which will be held in Brazil in November, and that the country will put the fight against hunger at the center of the global debate. “We will place the Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty at the center of the international debate. We cannot remain silent in the face of a tragedy that affects the lives of 733 million men, women and children around the world,” he said.