The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) accused the member countries of the UN Security Council (United Nations Organization) of being great promoters of wars. “We live in a world where the UN Security Council, the permanent members, they are all the biggest arms producers in the world, they are the biggest arms sellers in the world and they are the biggest participants in war in the world.”, said Lula this Wednesday (26.Apr.2023) after meeting with the Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, in Madrid. He cited that the Security Council did not discuss the US invasion of Iraq in 2003, and proposed reviewing the organization’s composition.

