Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/27/2023 – 18:28

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) lied this Saturday, 26th, in Angola, when he said that the “fiscal pedals”, which led to the impeachment of former president Dilma Rousseff (PT), did not exist. In 2016, an audit by the Federal Court of Auditors (TCU) confirmed the practice and concluded that the Dilma government repeated the “pedaladas” in the first year of her second term. The practice was revealed by Estadão.

In Luanda, the capital of Angola, Lula spoke about the dismissal of the impropriety lawsuit for “fiscal pedaling” at the Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region (TRF-1). The president declared that “it is necessary to see how to repair something that was judged for something that did not happen” – referring to fiscal pedaling.

“The Federal Court in Brasilia acquitted Dilma of the charge of pedaling, Dilma was acquitted, and now I’m going to discuss how we’re going to do it.

The president even joked that it is not possible to repair the former president’s political rights because he wants to end his term, and stated that the pedaling, already proven, would not have existed. “You need to know how to fix something that was judged for something that didn’t happen”, he added.

Dilma, who is now president of Banco do Brics, had her mandate revoked for a crime of responsibility, precisely for the practice that became known as “fiscal pedaling”. Contrary to what Lula said, the TRF-1 did not acquit the former president for the practice.

The Court archived the process, after deciding that Dilma and the former Minister of Finance Guido Mantega could not answer for impropriety, because they had already been punished for crimes of responsibility. To avoid being sanctioned twice for similar actions, the TRF-1 decided that Dilma and Mantega would not need to answer for the “fiscal pedaling” after they left government positions.

In 2018, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) understood that the President of the Republic should not be at the mercy of the dual accountability system. In this way, as Dilma had already been judged by the Impeachment Law, she could not be held doubly responsible by the Administrative Improbity Law.

Lawyer Vera Chemim, master in Public Administrative Law from the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV), understands that the TRF-1 has not even judged whether Dilma is innocent or not. “There was an extinction of the action, without resolution on the merits. It is not a question of acquitting, but of a formal and procedural nature, ”she explains.

Guilherme Amorim Campos da Silva, lawyer and professor at the Autonomous Faculty of Law (Fadisp), understands that the decision can be interpreted as Dilma’s innocence in the matter of impropriety. He argues that, in relation to the action of impropriety, “there is no proven intentional conduct against the former president”, that is, it has not been proved that she acted intentionally.

Remember other decontextualized statements by Lula in Angola

Lula arrived in Angola on Thursday, the 24th, to strengthen the priority given to the African continent in Brazilian foreign policy and to reinforce business by Brazilian companies in the country. In recent days, the president has added out of context or false statements.

In a speech at the closing of the Brazil-Angola Economic Forum, on Friday, the 25th, Lula said he was not “frustrated by being poor”. The PT’s declaration of assets to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) presents another scenario. In 2022, then candidate for the Presidency, Lula registered a net worth of R$ 7.4 million.

The petista also said he was ashamed that Brazil does not have direct flights to the African continent. Despite Lula’s speech, there are several direct flights leaving Brazilian territory for African countries. Among them, flights from Guarulhos (SP) to the city of Luanda, capital of Angola, where the president was. On the Skyscanner flight search platform, direct flights from Brazil to cities in South Africa and Ethiopia also appear, for example, operated by foreign companies or even Brazilian companies in partnership with African companies.

During a press conference, alongside the president of Angola, João Lourenço, the Brazilian said he had “never” seen such a “pretty press”. “I think it’s because you’re here,” Lula told Lourenço. “In Brazil, the press does not behave like that, no. In Brazil, the press charges more.”

The statement does not take into account, however, that Angola has fallen to 125th in the 2023 press freedom ranking, organized annually by Reporters without Borders (RSF). In 2022, Angola was in the 99th position on the list that evaluates the qualitative and quantitative performance of the press in 180 countries in terms of economic, sociocultural, political, legal and security criteria.

“After 40 years of the Dos Santos clan in government, the arrival of João Lourenço to the presidency, in September 2017, did not mark a turning point for freedom of the press. Censorship and control of information still weigh heavily on Angolan journalists,” said the organization in this year’s ranking. Brazil rose to 92nd place in the 2023 ranking, after occupying the 110th position in 2022.

What are ‘tax pedals’?

The “fiscal pedal” was the name given to the National Treasury’s practice of deliberately delaying the transfer of money to banks (public and private) and autarchies, such as the INSS. The goal of the Treasury and the Ministry of Finance was to artificially improve federal accounts. By failing to transfer the money, the government presented monthly expenses that were lower than they should be in practice and, thus, deceived the financial market and specialists in public accounts.

Revealed by Estadão in the first half of 2014, the mechanism had already started to occur since 2013. From the revelation, the Public Prosecutor’s Office (MP) together with the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) asked for the opening of an investigation in the economic team of the Dilma government. In 2015, in Dilma’s second term, with Joaquim Levy as Minister of Finance, the new economic team admitted that the “pedaladas” existed and committed to the corrections.

Subsequently, the report produced by the agency’s auditors confirmed the “fiscal pedaling”. The case went to trial at the TCU, which unanimously opted for the government’s condemnation and for 17 government officials to explain themselves about the mechanism.

The fact served as ammunition for Dilma’s impeachment request. Presented by jurists Hélio Bicudo, Miguel Reale Júnior and Janaína Paschoal in October 2015, the document called for the departure of the then president, under the accusation that she committed a crime of responsibility by issuing three supplementary credit decrees without authorization from the National Congress and delaying the transfer of Treasury resources to public banks for payment of social programs.

Dilma was impeached in 2016 after a process was pending in the House and Senate. She was permanently removed from office in August of that year. The entire procedure was followed by the Federal Supreme Court (STF).