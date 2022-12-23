O President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), leaves for São Paulo at the end of the afternoon of this Friday (Dec.23, 2022). He will spend Christmas with his family. On Monday (Dec. 26), he will be back in Brasília to finish setting up his new government.

“I’ll have to leave here around 4pm on Friday because I have to try on the inaugural suit. It’s already ordered, declared the PT. He made the statement on Thursday (Dec. 22), after announcing 16 future ministers in his term, which begins on January 1.

“On Monday morning I will be here to finish our task of setting up our government and getting to work”he said. “It is more difficult to assemble the government than to assemble the elections”declared the PT.

Lula intends to finish escalating his ministry by Tuesday (Dec.27, 2022). It still remains to finalize agreements with allied parties and receive nominations for the names of the subtitles.

On the 5th (Dec. 22), for example, he met with MDB representatives. It was agreed that the party will have the Ministries of Transport and Cities.

The Transport one will probably be occupied by the senator-elect Renan Filho (MDB-AL). Cities will have an indication of the MDB bench in the Chamber. A possible name is José Priante (MDB-PA), but no hammer has yet been beaten.

Lula’s management will have 37 ministries. Until now, the PT has announced, in two waves, the names of 21 ministers who will be part of the administration.

Read the infographic below: