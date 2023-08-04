Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/08/2023 – 19:34 Share

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva leaves at 9 am on Friday, the 4th, for Parintins, in Pará. He will launch the new edition of the Luz Para Todos program in the city. It will also inaugurate the connection of the municipalities of Itacoatiara (AM), Parintins (PA) and Juriti (PA) to the National Interconnected System (electricity production and transmission).

The acts are scheduled for 11 am, in the center of Parintins. Lula will also sign a decree on the electrical interconnection of countries in South America.

Afterwards, the petista goes to Santarém. Departure is scheduled for 12:45 pm and arrival is scheduled for 2:10 pm. He is expected to spend the weekend in Alter do Chão, a nearby town known for its freshwater beaches on the Tapajós River. The president returns to Santarém for political commitments on Monday, 7.

Lula will amend a series of commitments outside Brasilia next week. On the 8th, the Summit of the Amazon Countries begins, in Belém. The president participates, and then goes straight to Rio de Janeiro, where he will launch the new version of the PAC.

The president’s next working week in Brasília will start on the 14th. From that date onwards, it is possible that talks between the government and Centrão for the bloc’s entry into the allied base will narrow.