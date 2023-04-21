President traveled around 10:00 pm on Thursday (April 20) and arrives on Friday (April 21) at 10:40 am, Lisbon time

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) left for Lisbon around 10 pm this Thursday (20.Apr.2023). The arrival of the Chief Executive is expected at 6:40 am Brasília time and 10:40 am Lisbon time.

The trip to Portugal with 10 government officials from ministries and federal institutions was brought forward by 1 day by the PT. Previously, Lula would travel to Lisbon on the morning of Friday (April 21). Planalto did not inform the reason for the anticipation.

The Planalto Palace did not disclose Lula’s agenda for his 1st day in Lisbon. The PT candidate was accompanied by Janja – the first lady also accompanied Lula on trips to Argentina, Uruguay, the United States, China and the United Arab Emirates.

The Chief Executive will remain in Portugal until April 25. On the 24th, he participates in the awarding of the Camões Prize to singer and composer Chico Buarque. Afterwards, the petista will travel to Madrid, Spain, from April 25th to 26th.

In addition to Janja, the president’s entourage is also composed of the following ministers and presidents of entities:

Margareth Menezes – Minister of Culture;

Anielle Franco – Minister of Racial Equality;

Nísia Trindade – Minister of Health;

Mauro Vieira – Minister of Foreign Affairs;

Silvio Almeida – Minister of Human Rights;

Mario Moreira – president of Fiocruz;

Marcelo Freixo – President of Embratur;

Carlos Moura – President of AEB (Brazilian Space Agency); It is

Jorge Viana – president of Apex-Brasil.

The trip to Europe will focus on the relaunch of Brazil’s relations with Europe and the EU (European Union). According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, at least 13 agreements with Portugal and 4 with Spain are expected to be signed.

In Lisbon, Lula will meet with the president and prime minister of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and António Costa, respectively. In Spain, the PT will meet with Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and King Filipe. Meetings with businessmen from both countries are also expected.

