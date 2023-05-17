President will have meetings with premiers from India and Japan; countries negotiate joint declaration on war in Ukraine

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) leaves this Wednesday (May 17, 2023) at 9 am (Brasília time) for Hiroshima, Japan, to participate in the G7 summit. The PT candidate will arrive in the country at 2:00 am on Thursday (May 18), Tokyo time (2:00 pm Brasilia time).

Lula will have bilateral meetings with prime ministers Fumio Kishida (Japan) and Narendra Modi (India) and with the president of Indonesia, Joko Widodo. The countries invited to the summit negotiate the signing of a joint declaration on the war in Ukraine.

At the G7 summit, Lula will participate in 3 debate sessions. Two will be held in the afternoon on Saturday (May 20) and one on Sunday morning (May 21) local time in Hiroshima. Also on Sunday, the president will visit Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park to pay tribute to the victims of the nuclear attack on the city during World War II.

In meetings during the summit, the leaders will discuss topics such as the war in Ukraine, the inflationary dynamics in the main economies of the world, ways to face the vulnerabilities of low and middle income countries due to the debt crisis and ways to accelerate actions aimed at climate change and the energy transition.

Read Lula’s schedule of appointments in Japan:

With the trip to Japan, Lula will have visited 9 countries since the beginning of the government. Before, went to Argentina, Uruguay, USA, China, Arab Emirates, Portugal, Spain It is UK. In addition to going to the G7, the president should participate in the meetings of Mercosur, Brics, G20, UN and the Climate Conference in the coming months. The petista has already spent 19 days outside the country since January 1st.