President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) left this Sunday, 22nd, for Buenos Aires, capital of Argentina, and thus begins the first international trip of the new mandate. Before boarding the plane, the PT party handed over the position to vice-president Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), who will serve as interim president of the country until next Wednesday.

Faced with the new government’s desire to strengthen Brazilian foreign policy with a focus on Latin America, the trip aims at a kind of “relaunch” of the bilateral relationship with the neighboring country. Lula and Argentine President Alberto Fernández will discuss the possibility of adopting a common currency for financial and commercial transactions, as well as ways to bring shale gas from the Vaca Muerta region to Brazil.

The presidential entourage has six ministers: Mauro Vieira (International Relations), Fernando Haddad (Finance), Paulo Pimenta (Secretary of Social Communication), Nísia Trindade (Health), Márcio Macêdo (General Secretary) and Luciana Santos (Science and Technology ).

This Monday, the 23rd, Lula will have bilateral meetings with Fernández and businessmen. On Tuesday, the 24th, participation in the summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) and bilateral meetings with other world leaders, such as the presidents of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, and Cuba, Miguel Díaz, are planned. -Channel.

Lula returned the country to CELAC on January 5, three years after former president Jair Bolsonaro, advised by former chancellor Ernesto Araújo, decided to leave the body.

On Wednesday, the 25th, before returning to Brasilia, Lula and his entourage will stop by Montevideo, the Uruguayan capital, for lunch with President Lacalle Pou.