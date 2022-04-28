Commissioned by the Modalmais bank, bought by XP Investimentos, the Instituto Futura election poll shows Lula (PT) in the lead with 41.1% of the votes. In second place appears President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), with 35.3%.

The same poll released on March 31 showed a technical tie between the two main candidates for the Presidency of the Republic: 33.4% for Bolsonaro against 32.9% for Bolsonaro. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.2 percentage points.

+ UN Committee says Lula’s rights were violated and lawyer expects government redress

+ Ciro Gomes says that Lula and Bolsonaro rule ‘from hands to mouth’

The departure of former judge Sergio Moro from the electoral race favored Lula by almost eight points.

In third place appears Ciro Gomes (PDT), with 6.8%, followed by João Doria (PSDB), with 2.7%, André Janones (Avante) with 1.9% and Simone Tebet (MDB) with 0.9 %.

In scenarios evaluated for the second round, Lula remains victorious: 50.1% against 39.7% of the current president.

Bolsonaro leads only the rejection ranking (47.2%), followed by Lula (37.4%).

The survey was conducted between April 20 and 25, with 2,000 respondents.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat