The Brazilian President, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, led this Thursday the civic-military parade of Independence Daymaking gestures to try to depoliticize this commemorative date after the management of his predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro.

Lula led the nearly two-hour parade carried out by the Armed Forces and several civil institutions in the Esplanade of the Ministriesthe monumental avenue of Brasilia where the headquarters of the three powers are located.

The leader was accompanied by numerous ministers, his wife Rosângela “Janja” Lula da Silva, as well as the commanders of the Armed Forces, with whom he posed for a group photograph shaking hands.

The day before, in a recorded statement broadcast to the nation on a national radio and television channel, Lula called on his compatriots to celebrate “a day not of hate or fear, but of unity” and to remember that “Brazil is one.” .

“The independence of Brazil is not finished yet. It needs to be built every day, by all of us, on three great pillars: democracy, sovereignty and union,” he said.

Independence Day, he stressed, this year “It is not a day of hate or fear, but of unity. The day to remember that Brazil is one (…) a great nation, a unique and extraordinary people”.

“In just eight months, we have returned Brazil to the path of democracy, sovereignty and unity.Economic development with social inclusion“, he claimed.

In this way, but without expressly citing his predecessor, Lula alluded to the management of Bolsonaro, a right-wing leader who used the Independence Day commemorations for electoral purposes and he took advantage of his speeches to intensify his attacks against the electoral system and against the opposition.

This Thursday, the authorities did not record any incidents, despite the fact that threats of possible attacks had been registered in far-right groups on social networks.

These threats led the Government to mobilize the National Forcean elite group of the Police, to reinforce the security of the capital.

When announcing this reinforcement, Defense Minister Flávio Dino minimized these threats, but at the same time stressed that the Government It would not allow attacks against institutions like those carried out by thousands of radicals on January 8 to be repeated.

President Lula da Silva waving at the parade

On that date, Bolsonaro’s followers simultaneously invaded the headquarters of the Supreme Court and the National Congress and the Planalto Palaceseat of the Executive power, causing extensive damage, in an attempt to force a coup against Lula.

The Minister of Social Communication, Paulo Pimenta, said after the parade this Thursday that the objective of the Government with the celebrations of Independence Day has been to “restore democratic normality” and “return to the Brazilian people September Seventh”.

After the two-hour ceremony, in which he did not say a word, the Brazilian president left for India, where he will participate in the G20 summit.

