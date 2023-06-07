President also participates in the inauguration of the Paulista Campus of the Federal Institute of Pernambuco

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) launches this Wednesday (7.jun.2023) the new version of the Popular Pharmacy program, in Recife (PE). The initiative, which has existed since 2004, will be remodeled and rules will be announced.

Created in 2004, the program distributes medication free of charge through an agreement with private pharmacies and the SUS (Sistema Único de Saúde) for the treatment of diabetes, asthma and hypertension, and charges reduced prices for medications for dyslipidemia, rhinitis, Parkinson’s disease , osteoporosis, glaucoma, contraception, in addition to geriatric diapers. In the co-payment system, the Ministry of Health pays up to 90% of the drug’s reference value.

The event will be held at the Peace Community Center (Compaz) Ariano Suassuna, in the Cordeiro neighborhood, in the capital of Pernambuco. Lula announced that he would resume the program on May 1st, when speaking at an event organized by the union centrals in São Paulo, on Labor Day.

In September 2022, in the midst of the electoral campaign, the then president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who ran for re-election and lost, determined a cut in the program’s budget for 2023. Faced with the negative repercussions, the then Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, said that the government would no longer reduce the program.

CEILING HOLE PEC At the end of last year, Congress approved the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) that released about R$ 170 billion outside the spending ceiling so that the Lula government could spend on campaign promises in 2023. Among them , the increase in resources for the Popular Pharmacy.

Approval of the proposal was the 1st major effort by the Legislature of the Lula government, which had not yet taken office.

In the late morning, at 11:30 am, Lula will participate in the inauguration of the Paulista Campus of the Federal Institute of Pernambuco, in the city of Paulista, in the metropolitan region of Recife. According to the institute, the total area of ​​the campus is 6,400 square meters and has 1,125 students in professional, scientific and technological education.

Currently, the federal network has 680 units and 1.5 million enrollments. See how many schools each region has:

North: 76 units;

Northeast: 226 units;

Midwest: 67 units;

Southeast: 190 units;

South: 121 units.