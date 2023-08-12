President Lula, of Brazil, presents this Friday in Rio de Janeiro his great investment plan to reactivate the economy. Antonio Lacerda (EFE)

The leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, 77, was able to enjoy in his first term as head of the Government of Brazil (2003-2010) a generous tailwind in the economy thanks to the Chinese appetite for raw materials; now the situation is very different, he governs a country that has had a decade of anemic GDP growth. Lula presented this Friday in Rio de Janeiro his star recipe to reactivate the economy, create jobs and reduce inequality. The Growth Acceleration Plan (PAC) intends to invest 350,000 million dollars in the coming years [unos 320.000 millones de euros] —of public and private money— in infrastructures, education, ecological transition, oil extraction, digitization and finishing unfinished works, among other projects.

Lula has adopted, in the imposing Municipal Theater of Rio, the tone of great occasions: “Today my Government begins. Until now what we did was repair what others destroyed. The PAC is the beginning of our third term. From now on the ministers are going to stop having ideas, they are going to have to comply with what was approved here and work hard to execute it”.

Immediately after winning the elections last October, Lula announced his intention to promote a large public-private investment plan to get the economy out of the lethargy in which it is sunk. And to choose the specific projects in which to put the money, he asked each of the 27 governors of the country to indicate his priority projects. A strategy of seduction, very Lula-style, and considered crucial to iron out differences after a hard-fought victory that left the country divided into two halves and the leftist without a majority in Congress.

The governors most aligned with Bolsonaro, such as that of São Paulo, 48-year-old Tarcísio de Freitas —the best placed to succeed Jair Bolsonaro, 67, as right-wing leader— declined the invitation to attend the event in a theater carioca.

Government accounts indicate that one fifth of the funds will come from the federal government budget; another fifth, from state companies; a fifth more will come via financing and the remaining two fifths will be contributed by the private initiative. The president has encouraged China and the United States to invest more in Brazil and also had a message for local businessmen: “Don’t be afraid of businessmen, we don’t want a business state, we want an inducing state [del crecimiento]”.

There is still hard work ahead for Lula, his party and his team because, for example, it is essential for them that Congress give final approval to the new fiscal framework to clean up the accounts. If the goals are met, 2.5 million direct jobs and 1.5 million indirect ones will be created.

It seems logical that the event was in Rio de Janeiro because this state is, by far, the one that will receive the most investments. The bulk will go to 16 new oil and gas extraction platforms. Although Lula has made the environment one of the pillars of his foreign policy, he has no intention of giving up exploiting fossil fuels and Petrobras is even considering expanding its operations in the Amazon. In parallel, the Government intends to encourage the ecological transition with investments. There are also ones for the urbanization of favelas, sanitation, schools, culture and for Defense. It is the technique that Lula already used in his first stage to reduce the suspicion of the military. The second state that will attract the most investment is São Paulo, the richest, which will allocate the funds mainly to transport infrastructure.

Lula’s government, which focuses on the lack of investment in the Bolsonaro years, speaks of 14,000 works stopped throughout the country, which will be an “absolute priority”, according to the Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa, who will coordinate the execution of the ambitious program.

The festive atmosphere — “optimism is here,” said the vice president, Geraldo Alckmin — was only marred by the booing of the militants of the Workers’ Party (PT) to the governor of Rio de Janeiro, the Bolsonarista Cláudio Castro, who collided with the mantra of reconciliation and reconstruction that Lula proclaims as soon as he has the opportunity. When he finally took the microphone, Lula, visibly irritated, spent a long time scolding his supporters for not helping to build “a civilized country.”

This plan is an updated reformulation of an investment plan from his previous terms, a method that the PT leader has also applied to his social and environmental policy for this third term.

The Growth Acceleration Plan became notorious over time because President Dilma Rousseff expanded it, exacerbating a fiscal crisis that culminated in a recession in 2014, and because some of the most emblematic projects planned ended up as white elephants, as symbols of the corruption. They were half built because they were at the heart of the corruption investigated in the Lava Jato case, which the Brazilian justice itself has annulled to a large extent. While the government insists by land, sea and air that this plan has full environmental and fiscal responsibility, Lula wanted Rousseff, “the mother of the first-born (investment plan), to be by her side at the public presentation of the new shoot.

