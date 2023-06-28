President anticipated the value for the sector on social networks; said that the program will finance at an interest rate of less than 10%

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) announces, this Wednesday (June 28, 2023), the 2023/2024 Family Farming Crop Plan. In a publication on social networks, the Chief Executive anticipated that the program will have R$ 75 billion for financing at an interest rate of less than 10%.

In your profile on twitterLula said that the launch will have the highest volume of credit in Pronaf (National Program for Strengthening Family Agriculture) in history and lowest interest rates for food production, acquisition of machinery and sustainable practices.

“We will also announce incentive and access measures for low-income families, women, young people and traditional peoples and communities. Brazil benefits from everyone’s growth and development”, declared the president.

Announced on Tuesday (June 27, 2023), the Crop Plan 2023/2024, aimed at large producers, will have an amount of R$ 364.22 billion. The average interest rate will be 10% per year, varying between 7% and 12.5% ​​depending on the modality and program.

In your live On Tuesday (June 27, 2023), Lula announced an increase of about 27% in resources in the 2023-2024 Harvest Plan and said that the program aimed at family farming will finance R$ 75 billion at an interest rate of less than 10%.

“We are going to lend BRL 364 billion to agribusiness farmers at 10% interest. Tomorrow we are going to launch the family farming program, it seems to me of R$ 75 billion, at an interest rate lower than that”, declared the president.

He also made a strong defense of small producers. He stated that the government “need to help the small and medium rural producer“, which produces “salami” in the interior and needs to make the product reach the supermarkets.

Watch (1min35s):