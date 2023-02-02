President said that the journalist was “one of the greatest in the history of television”; Glória Maria died on this 5th at the age of 73

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said he received with sadness the news of the death of journalist Glória Maria, aged 73, on this 5th (2.Feb.2023). The journalist had been hospitalized since the beginning of the year in Rio de Janeiro (RJ) for the treatment of cancer.

“My hug and solidarity with family, friends, colleagues and admirers of your career.”

In his profile on social networks, Lula said that Glória was “one of the greatest journalists in history” of television and that reported remarkable moments in Brazil and in the world.

“[Glória Maria] she was the first reporter to make a live entry on Jornal Nacional and became eternal on the programs Fantástico and Globo Repórter”completed.

Glória was fighting a brain tumor and had been hospitalized since the beginning of the year. In early 2022, the presenter was discharged after being hospitalized for 3 days due to complications from covid-19. Doctors had to use a drain on his lung.

The journalist was removed from the program “Globo reporter” to self-isolate during the pandemic. In May 2021, when she took the 2nd dose of the covid-19 vaccine, she posted a record of the moment celebrating that she could return to the program’s studios, where she hadn’t entered in almost 2 years.

The presenter leaves two daughters: Maria and Laura. They were adopted by Glória Maria in 2019 during a visit to an orphanage in Salvador (BA).