Luís Cláudio Lula da Silva says that PT “generalized” by associating video games with school violence

Luís Cláudio Lula da Silva, youngest son of the president, said this Tuesday (April 18, 2023) that his father “generalized” by associating video games with violence in schools. “My father saw his children and grandchildren grow up playing video games, he knows that this did not make us violent”, he said, in a post on Twitter. According to Lula, “today the kids play with people from another country, they spend nights playing, and all this results in this violence among children”. In the same speech, he also called electronic games “these pieces of shit”. The statement was made on Monday (April 17) during a meeting with governors and ministers to discuss the recent attacks on schools in Brazil.