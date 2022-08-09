After 33 years and 7 presidential elections, a part of the speech by the former president and pre-candidate for Palácio do Planalto Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (EN) remains, while another portion was abandoned.

O Power 360 compared the sayings on lulistas posters from 1989, when the PT disputed the Palácio do Planalto for the 1st time, with the statements of the former president in this pre-campaign. The images were provided by the Sergio Buarque de Holanda Center, Perseus Abramo Foundationlinked to PT.

“Now it’s Lula. Salary, housing, education and health. Without fear of being happy”says the poster below. “Without fear of being happy” it was a kind of slogan of the Lula campaign of 1989.



Sergio Buarque de Holanda Center Collection/Perseu Abramo Foundation Pro-Lula poster in 1989 brings an image of the then candidate with his priorities and slogan

Lula has already touched on these issues at various times in this pre-campaign. She gave, for example, the following statements:

wage (May 31, 2022) – “When will we be able to guarantee the working people of this country the right to live with dignity on their salary. Why in my government can the minimum wage increase every year and today the minimum wage cannot increase?”;

(June 15, 2022) – "It is an obligation of the State to guarantee the right to housing";

(June 15, 2022) – “It is an obligation of the State to guarantee the right to housing”; education (May 7, 2022) – “We need to reinvest in quality education, from daycare to post-doctoral studies. There will be no sovereignty as long as education continues to be treated as an unnecessary expense, and not as an essential investment to make Brazil a developed and independent country”;

(May 7, 2022) – "We need to reinvest in quality education, from daycare to post-doctoral studies. There will be no sovereignty as long as education continues to be treated as an unnecessary expense, and not as an essential investment to make Brazil a developed and independent country";

Here’s another poster from 1989 that cites education:



Sergio Buarque de Holanda Center Collection/Perseu Abramo Foundation Public education is defended in Lula’s 1989 campaign poster

the state deputy Jose Americo Dias (PT-SP), which coordinated Lula’s campaign on radio and TV in 1989, told the report that part of the posters was made by the central campaign, and another part by Lula’s supporters in the States.

“The best ones were usually from the centralized campaign, but we also encourage decentralization. At that time it was not so simple for you to send material”he said.

According to José Américo, there were guidelines for PT members who wanted to produce regionalized posters. “And then, when he started having the [campanha na] television, television also provided the line. If Lula spoke, he could do it [o cartaz com aquela mensagem]“.

In addition to the political propaganda itself, the distribution of graphic material also served to mobilize PT members. The main responsible for the visual identity of the campaign, said José Américo, were publicists Paulo de Tarso Santos and Toni Cotrim. Some posters have Wanduir Durant’s signature.

Costs & State

Another 1989 play invited voters to a “walk against famine with Lula and Bisol”. José Paulo Bisol was the deputy on the PT ticket in that election. See the image:



Sergio Buarque de Holanda Center Collection/Perseu Abramo Foundation Pro-Lula poster invites supporters to walk with the then candidate

The rise in price of basic products compared to salaries is a recurring theme in the speeches of the former president this year.

“During our time in government, 90% of salary agreements had a real increase above inflation. Today, only 7% managed to increase above inflation. In our time, the minimum wage increased every year. We gave inflation and GDP growth”said Lula on May 28.

Another poster promoted a meeting with Lula in 1989 “in defense of state-owned companies and public service”. See the image below:



Sergio Buarque de Holanda Center Collection/Perseu Abramo Foundation Supporters publicize campaign activity with Lula in 1989

“We are against the sale of Petrobras and Eletrobras. Stop privatizing our public companies”, said PT on May 11, 2022.

As the writer of the Power 360 Thomas Traumann, the group that discusses Lula’s government program, is looking for a way to readjust public servants’ salaries.

There is another point that is no longer in Lula’s speech (because the deadline is over), but it was this year. He, like other political leaders, campaigned for young people to get voter registration.

The deadline was May 4th. The next day, the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) reported that 2 million voters aged 16 and 17 had registered. The number is higher than in 2018, the last presidential election.

O Power 360 found a 1989 lulista poster that invited young people to participate in that election. The image quotes music by Gonzaguinha, left-wing artist. And it shows young people winning a tug of war. Look:



Sergio Buarque de Holanda Center Collection/Perseu Abramo Foundation As in 2022, in 1989 Lula also campaigned to encourage young people to take the voter registration card.

Search PowerDate released on July 20, shows Lula with 43% of voting intentions for the 1st round against 37% of Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

In the group of voters up to 24 years old, however, PT has 52% of voting intentions against 33% for the current president.

In addition to part of the speech, there is at least one more similarity between Lula’s current campaign and that of 1989: the jingle. The former president has been using a revamped version of “Lula lá”, whose chorus became famous.

Some allies have used balconies similar to what has been talked about in the past. O jingle by Fernando Haddad, pre-candidate for governor of São Paulo, has as a refrain “I want Haddad there, I want Lula there”.

1994 poster of the then candidate for federal deputy Ivan Valente (today at Psol) says “Lula there – Zé here”. Zé is José Dirceu, PT candidate for the government of São Paulo that year. See below:



Sergio Buarque de Holanda Center Collection/Perseu Abramo Foundation A 1994 poster by the then candidate for deputy Ivan Valente shows the way PT members used the slogan “Lula lá”

EN & artists

In 2022, Lula has promoted meetings with representatives of the cultural sector in his pre-campaign trips. The proximity to artists is something cultivated by this political group for decades.

One of the 1989 posters shows this. Announces soccer game between PT members like Lula, Eduardo Suplicy and Luiz Eduardo Greenhalgh and artists like Chico Buarque, Paulo Betti and Osmar Prado:



Sergio Buarque de Holanda Center Collection/Perseu Abramo Foundation Pro-Lula poster in 1989 discloses soccer game between PT and artists

Change over debt

In 2002, the famous “Letter to the Brazilian People” became famous, in which Lula tries to undo the image of a radical that he had at that moment with part of the electorate.

“The premise of this transition will naturally be respect for the country’s contracts and obligations”says the document (read the intact1MB).

The ex-president often proudly talks about how his debt with the IMF (International Monetary Fund) was paid off.

“When we left the government, the debt that was US$ 30 billion with the IMF, not only did we no longer have it, but the IMF started to owe US$ 15 billion to Brazil”declared the former president on May 12.

In 1989, however, Lula preached the suspension of payment of the foreign debt and an audit. One of the places where the idea was expressed was in the following poster:



Sergio Buarque de Holanda Center Collection/Perseu Abramo Foundation Lula’s campaign poster preaches the suspension of payment of the foreign debt in 1989, an agenda abandoned by the PT in the following decades

Corruption highlighted

In 1989, and at least until Lula arrived at the federal government, in 2002, the fight against corruption was a central theme of the PT discourse. Today’s speeches have been remodeled and have less prominence – the PT focuses on the economy and achievements of their past governments.

Lula was arrested in 2018 accused of corruption in the case of the Guarujá triplex by the Lava Jato operation. Other PTs, such as José Dirceu and Antonio Paloccialso ended up in jail on similar charges in other cases.

The former president was released in late 2019 after 580 days in prison. The Federal Supreme Court (STF) overturned the convictions and declared Sergio Moro, Lava Jato judge, partial.

Lula has said that he was the victim of a lie coordinated by Moro.

“Now the one who is ashamed to walk on the street is Moro. Who is ashamed to walk on the street is the[procurador Deltan] Dallagnol, because they spent time and time lying to Brazilian society”said the PT on May 11.

It also states that, under PT governments, institutions had the autonomy to investigate cases of corruption.

In 1989, the discourse on the subject was more direct. “Against corruption, Lula is the solution”said lulista posters of the time.



Sergio Buarque de Holanda Center Collection/Perseu Abramo Foundation Poster associates PT star with a long effervescent for corruption



Sergio Buarque de Holanda Center Collection/Perseu Abramo Foundation Lula’s campaign says in a poster, in 1989, that the then candidate was the solution to the fight against corruption

lulismo & police

Lula seeks to reduce resistance to his name among police officers, a group that is one of Bolsonaro’s main bases. At the end of April, the former president made a statement that went wrong with the category. He said that Bolsonaro “don’t like people, like police”. The next day, he apologized.

Poster in support of PT in the 1989 election, signed by the São Paulo campaign committee, defended the right to strike with a negative representation of a riot police. See below:



Sergio Buarque de Holanda Center Collection/Perseu Abramo Foundation Lula campaign poster in 1989 defends the right to strike and propagates negative image of police

