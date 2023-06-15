President holds 3rd ministerial meeting; said “new ideas” are banned because it’s time for execution

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Thursday (June 15, 2023), jokingly, that the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flavio Dinowould receive little food during the ministerial meeting held at the Planalto Palace.

“At this meeting we will hear first from leaders in the House, Senate and Congress. Afterwards, we will open the floor to the ministers. Each companion will have, more calmly, their 10 minutes to speak. This meeting will take at least 6 hours or more. We won’t have lunch. Lunch will be a light meal served here at the table, nobody needs to get up. While one talks, the others eat, and so we take turns tasting at lunchtime. Flávio Dino too, but we’re going to bring him little food”, said Lula.

According to the president, the meeting marks the beginning of the 2nd phase of his government. The idea is for each minister to talk about what has been done so far and the next steps for each department. According to Lula, “From now on it is forbidden to have new ideas” and that, now, it is necessary to fulfill what has already been promised.

The Chief Executive said that the ministerial meeting this Thursday (June 15) is probably the last one before the year-end meeting. “We were dealing with the Budget fight and we were trying to recover part of all the public policies that had been dismantled in this government [anterior]. Including reassembling some policies that had been dismantled. That part is already done.” stated.

Other meetings

Lula’s 1st meeting with the ministers was on January 6, shortly after his inauguration. The 2nd was on April 10, for the balance of the 100 days of government. This Thursday’s meeting is marked by an impasse involving the Minister of Tourism, Daniela Carneiro,.