Simone Tebet and Nísia Trindade posed for a photo after watching the women’s soccer World Cup match

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and First Lady Janja Lula da Silva met this Monday morning (July 24, 2023) with government ministers to watch the match of the Brazilian national team against the Panamanian team for the Women’s World Cup, in Australia.

In the image, Lula and Janja appear dressed in the shirt of the Brazilian team. Here are other authorities who attended the match at Palácio da Alvorada:

Margareth Menezes Minister of Culture;

Minister of Culture; Sonia Guajajara Minister of Indigenous Peoples;

Minister of Indigenous Peoples; Gleisi Hoffmann president of the PT;

president of the PT; Simone Tebet Minister of Planning and Budget;

Minister of Planning and Budget; Nísia Trindade Minister of Health;

Minister of Health; Esther Dweck Minister of Management and Innovation;

Minister of Management and Innovation; Cida Gonçalves Minister for Women;

Minister for Women; Luciana Santos Minister of Science and Technology;

Minister of Science and Technology; Rita Serrano president of Caixa Econômica Federal;

president of Caixa Econômica Federal; Tarciana MedeirosPresident of the Bank of Brazil.

Watch (44s):

The Brazilian team played its debut match at the Women’s World Cup this 2nd. The team led by the Swedish Pia Sundhage thrashed the Panama team by 4-0 at the Hindmarsh Stadium, in Adelaide (Australia).

In Australia, where she watched the Brazilian team play, the Minister of Sports, Ana Moser, commented on a photo of members of the government watching the match at Alvorada. “What a beautiful photo, Lula, Janja and all the colleagues in our government. Long live women’s football. Long live Brazilian sport”wrote Moser in his Twitter profile.

On Saturday (July 29), the Brazilian team will face the French team for the 2nd game of the group stage. The match will be held at Suncorp Stadium, in Brisbane (Australia).