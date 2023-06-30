Estadão Contenti

06/29/2023 – 22:03

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva made a strong defense of left-wing governance, even with “mistakes” in relation to a management under the command of the right. In a kind of self-criticism of the movement, the president stated that the left needs to review its discourse and recognized that the right wing has greater ease in communication.

During a speech at the opening of the 26th Meeting of the São Paulo Forum, in Brasília, this Thursday, the 29th, Lula pointed out that the left is not seen by the fascist extreme right as a democratic organization, but that it is treated as a terrorist, but highlighted who is not offended by being classified as a communist. “We are not offended. We would be offended if they called us a Nazi, a neo-fascist, a terrorist, but a communist, a socialist, never,” he said.

In the speech, the head of the Brazilian Executive highlighted the need to defend democracy which, in his view, is made of concessions, just like a marriage. However, when pointing out the defeats of the left in elections in Latin America in recent years, Lula highlighted the need to recognize what “we did wrong”. “We cannot spend our whole lives criticizing others”, he pointed out.

“It is much better to have a friend of ours (left) making some mistakes for us to criticize than to have someone from the right ruling who does not even allow us to have room to criticize”, he declared.

In a left-wing self-criticism, Lula said that criticism should be made discreetly; already the praise, publicly. “Often, the right is easier than us with the fascist discourse. Here in Brazil, we face the discourse of custom, of the family, of patriotism, that is, we face the discourse that we have historically learned to fight”, he highlighted, without naming former president Jair Bolsonaro.

In view of this, the president criticized the lack of representation in the permanent members of the Security Council of the United Nations (UN). “(The UN) cannot continue with the same size it had in 1945, it is necessary to increase the UN members with Africa, Latin America and Asian countries, change the permanent members of the Security Council”, pointing out that the countries that make up the group “make war and produce weapons”.

In his speech, Lula also mentioned that Latin America lived its best moment between 2002 and 2012, which could be extended until the impeachment of former president Dilma Rousseff. Upon resuming the creation of the Forum, the president said that it was born out of a desire for the left to “return to talking to each other and disputing existing democratic spaces”.

“The São Paulo Forum was the first Latin American experience in which the left decided to come together without having to settle their differences or put an end to differences, but to decide to discuss, from the point of view of democratic organization, to dispute political spaces”, declared. He pointed out that former Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez tried to join the organization, but was not authorized because “he had tried to stage a coup”.

The Foro de São Paulo is an organization of left-wing parties and entities from countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, founded by President Lula and former President of Cuba Fidel Castro, in 1990. According to the founding document, the organization seeks to bring together organizations from the left to “deal with the defense of democracy, the integration and sovereignty of Latin American countries and the fight against imperialism and neoliberalism”.

