Former toucan criticizes PT for being “vengeful, perverse, petty, full of anti-democratic plots and promiscuity”

The former chief minister of the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic during the FHC government, Arthur Virgílio Neto (without party), published a harsh criticism this Tuesday (30.May.2023) the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) for his management full of “anti-democratic plots”.

In your profile on twitterVirgílio published an opinion article comparing Lula with his predecessor, former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). In the title of the text, the former minister and former senator says that “Lula is what Bolsonaro was thought to become”.

At the tweetVirgílio declared that he had voted for Bolsonaro in the 2022 elections, even though he maintained relations “cold” It is “distant” with the now ex-president while he was still a deputy. The former minister justified the vote by saying that he could not vote for “mensalão and petrolão man”referring to Lula.

With criticism of Lula, the text says that the current president is plotting to make Bolsonaro ineligible, which he considers to be a mistake, because the judgment of his “misrule” it will be “merciless” in 2026. In addition, Fernando Henrique Cardoso’s former minister calls the PT “perverse vengeful, petty, full of anti-democratic plots and promiscuities outside the 4 lines of respect for Brazil”.

WHO IS ARTHUR VIRGILIO

Arthur Virgílio Neto, 77 years old, is a diplomat and former chief minister of the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic in the Fernando Henrique Cardoso government. He was also a senator, federal deputy and mayor of Manaus.

Virgílio disputed the PSDB primaries and was already a relevant figure in the national political scenario. the former minister it went out of the party in November 2022, after running in the Senate elections for Amazonas and being defeated. According to him, the PSDB has become a “an association similar to so many others, children of sameness, irrelevance and mediocrity”.

Read the full text published by Arthur Virgílio Neto on Twitter on May 30, 2023:

“LULA IS WHAT BOLSONARO WAS THOUGHT TO BE

“I was Bolsonaro’s colleague in the Chamber of Deputies and later, in Congress, I was a senator and he was a deputy. Our relationships were cold, distant, because we saw the world with very different eyes.

“In the 2nd round of the presidential election, I voted for Bolsonaro, because his economic policy, outlined by Paulo Guedes, reduced the public debt/GDP ratio, reduced unemployment. It came out of the pandemic better than powers like the US and strong European countries. He lived respectfully with the autonomous Central Bank, presided over by the post-doctor in Economics, from the University of Chicago, Roberto Campos Neto.

“I voted for Bolsonaro, because I couldn’t vote for the man with monthly payments and petrolão, the latter a series of deals that pilfered R$ 1 trillion from Petrobras.

“I felt irritated when I saw Bolsonaro saying inappropriate things in daily conversations with followers, in that ‘playpen’. He was branded by the mainstream press as an authoritarian. Even though I hate the Venezuelan, Cuban, Nicaraguan, Russian and all the others.

“Because the ‘authoritarian’ Jair Bolsonaro, who said a lot what he didn’t practice, never persecuted anyone, not even Lula, in his 4 years in office. Bolsonaro created a reputation for being the authoritarian he never was and Lula is. He never challenged anyone’s impeachment with the courts. I listened to the harsh criticism, which I myself endorsed of certain inappropriate phrases uttered in an improvised and amateurish way in the ‘playpen’. But he didn’t accomplish anything he said. He ruled democratically. He had no dictator friends, he respected the Constitution and the Supreme Court. Result: LULA IS WHAT BOLSONARO SEEMS TO BE!

“Vengeful, perverse, petty, full of anti-democratic plots and promiscuity beyond the four lines of respect for Brazil. At this moment, plot through agents, make Bolsonaro ineligible. Childish mistake, because the harsh judgment of his mismanagement would be merciless in 2026! Write it down!

“Lula’s fraternal welcome to the head of Venezuela’s murderous and corrupt dictatorship took the blinders off many people’s eyes. From the people and the press. Even the part that considers Bolsonaro’s vaccine portfolio more important than the R$ 1 trillion assault on Petrobras. I felt disgust when I saw the pampering of a heartless dictator, condemned by the UN, who killed more people than all, who is under the supervision of the International Criminal Court in The Hague and who is the South American version of the Putin that Lula worships so much.

“I voted for Lula once. In the second round of his fight against Collor. Then never again. And after this attitude, this fraternity with a dictator who massacres the Venezuelan people, never again, never again, never again!”