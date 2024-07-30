Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/30/2024 – 12:55

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is in favor of the idea of ​​launching a “Desenrola” program aimed at low-value debts owed by individuals to the government, said the Minister of Entrepreneurship, Microenterprise and Small Businesses, Márcio França. He said he is already in talks with Finance Minister Fernando Haddad about the project.

The idea, according to França, is to negotiate debts of less than R$20,000. On the recommendation of the Attorney General’s Office of the National Treasury (PGFN), debts of less than this amount are not executed by the government. However, according to França, the Executive still protests against these debtors, which restricts their access to credit.

“The protest offices have a total of more than R$500 billion in federal government debts filed with small debtors, and on average these people owe R$13,000 or R$14,000,” said the minister. “It makes no sense for the government to leave these people protested if there is a recommendation from the PGFN that we do not execute amounts up to R$20,000.”

França argued that hefty discounts could convince some of these debtors to settle their obligations to the government. “In parallel to this, we are talking about R$500 billion. If you collect 8% of R$500 billion, you have put R$40 billion in the government’s coffers that were not expected, so they also help with revenue collection,” he said.

According to the minister, a resolution by the National Council of Justice (CNJ) authorizes protest offices to conduct these agreements, based on limits established by the government. He also reported that it would be possible to track whether a debtor has credit somewhere – such as in the Central Bank’s system of amounts receivable – in order to encourage agreements to be made.