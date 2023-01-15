One week after the attacks on the headquarters of the three powers in Brazil, the progressive Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is strengthened in power while the former president Jair Bolsonaroinvestigated for the coup attempt, is increasingly isolated.

The vandal acts carried out by the followers of the far-right leader at the headquarters of the Congress, the Supreme Court and the Presidency last Sunday, January 8, they were condemned by the Brazilian people and the international community.

The speedy recovery of the institutional framework after the rapid reaction of the Government of Lulawho ordered the security intervention in the Brazilian capital and managed to control the situation in just over four hours, received applause inside and outside the country.

Surveys carried out by the firm Datafolha after the facts point out that the 93% of Brazilianss repudiates the attacks and a 55% consider that Bolsonaro had some degree of responsibility for them.

world repudiation

Heads of State from all over the planet rejected the vandal attacks and expressed their support for Lula, who had only been in power for a week after assuming his third term on January 1, after defeating the far-right in the presidential elections.

The repudiation was even expressed by conservative leaders who always supported Bolsonaro, such as the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, and former Colombian President Álvaro Uribe. Support for the government of the progressive leader was also seen by organizations such as the UN, the European Union, Celac and Alba.

The OAS called an extraordinary meeting with the members of the 34 countries to study the events that occurred in Brazil and repudiated the “fascist” actions caused by the radicals, while Unesco offered to help repair the extensive damage caused.

Only two Bolsonaristas attended the Esplanade of the Ministries of Brasilia.

Institutional support

The support for the Executive by the Judicial and Legislative powers, as well as other institutions in the country was immediate and was evident from the day of the attacks with the actions that helped to regain control.

On Monday night, Lula, members of the Supreme Court, Congress and various governors crossed together the Plaza of the Three Powers, from the Planalto Presidential Palace to the Supreme Court, in a symbolic act of defense of the democracy of the Even parliamentarians opposed to Lula took part, such as the president of the Chamber, Artur Lira.

So far, seven investigations have been opened and more than 1,800 people have been arrested in the last week for the attacks on Sunday, including Anderson Torres, who was Bolsonaro’s Justice Minister and who at the time of the acts was responsible for the safety of the Brazilian capital.

Jair Bolsonaro in his first pronouncement after the defeat in the elections. See also Functionalism opens attacks on Paulo Guedes for readjustment and account can be R$ 100 billion - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO Photo: Evaristo Sa. Brazil

Bolsonaro, cornered

The former Brazilian president, who has been in the United States since the end of last year, entered the authorities’ sights since Friday, due to the decision of the Supreme Court to investigate him for his alleged participation as the mastermind of the attempted coup.

Bolsonaro, who during his four years in government lashed out at the highest court and has questioned the effectiveness of the electronic voting system, which he accuses of being fraudulent without any evidence, was linked to the investigations by a video that he posted on social media for two days. after the vandalism acts.

The video, which he withdrew from the platforms minutes later, but which had already been shared by his fervent followers within seconds, casts doubt on the outcome of the October elections and the legitimacy of the institutions.

Bolsonaro is also being investigated in four other criminal proceedings opened in the Supreme Court, but all of them are in the initial phase and no charges have been filed against him.

The demonstrators climbed to the roofs of the 3 institutions of power in Brasilia. See also Bolsonaro in Russia: risks and possibilities

Former agent’s situation may worsen

With Torres’ arrest on Saturday, things could get complicated for the former president. The arrest warrant for Bolsonaro’s former minister was issued by Alexandre de Moraes, a Supreme Court magistrate who pointed out that Torres’ conduct was “very serious”, that it “put President Lula at risk” and that “his omission was widely proven for anticipating the conduct of criminal groups”.

Added to the accusation of possible omission is a controversial document found at his residence.

This is the draft of a presidential decree that would have allowed the now former president Bolsonaro to intervene in electoral justice with the aim of reversing the result of the October 30 elections, in which he was defeated by Lula.

Experts have pointed out that Torres can enter into negotiations with the courts and give away things about the right-wing ex-president in exchange for benefits.

EFE