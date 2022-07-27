As a result, no Brazilian is included in the list of “speakers who promoted Russian propaganda narratives”

the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) has been removed from the list of “speakers who promoted Russian propaganda narratives” made by the government of Ukraine. As a result, the report no longer has any Brazilian accused of advertising in favor of Russia.

Lula was included in the list for having said that Russia should lead a “new world order” and claiming that the presidents of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, and Russia, Vladimir Putin, are equally to blame for the war in Ukraine.

Despite the accusation, there are no records that Lula has said that a new world order should be led by the Russians. The 2nd statement, however, was given to the American magazine Team on May 4 this year.

“I keep watching the president of Ukraine on television as if he were partying, getting a standing ovation by all the parliaments, you know? This guy is as responsible as Putin”, said the PT at the time.

The list is published on a website called the Center for Combating Disinformation, created by the Zelensky government last year to provide information about the war from Kiev’s perspective. Here’s the intact of the updated list in Ukrainian (9MB).

The list also includes names such as Jay Naidoo (former Minister of Communications of South Africa), Jeffrey D. Sachs (director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University), American journalist Glenn Greenwald and United States Senator Rand Paul.