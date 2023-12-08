President is in the country to participate in Javier Milei’s inauguration on Sunday (10.10)

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Friday (Dec 8, 2023) that the current head of the Executive, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), is “pro-terrorism” It is “pro-Hamas”. He made the statements in an interview with Argentine radio Miter. Bolsonaro is in the country to participate in Javier Milei’s inauguration on Sunday (Dec 10). The former president was accompanied by his son Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP), federal deputy, who translated part of the responses into Spanish.

The presenter mentioned that Lula had a position “pro-Palestine”, “pro-Hamas” It is “pro-terrorism” in the conflict in the Middle East and asked what Bolsonaro’s position was. The former president said: “I have always been an admirer of the State of Israel (…). In this episode, so you can see the huge difference between me and Lula, I was always on Israel’s side”. According to Bolsonaro, Lula “does not accept treating Hamas as [um grupo] terrorist”.

When asked if he considers Lula “pro-terrorism”, Bolsonaro replied that “Yes”. Lula, declared Bolsonaro, “He was always at Fidel Castro’s side [ex-presidente de Cuba]defends the dictatorship of [Daniel] Ortega, from Nicaragua”.

Bolsonaro cited the referendum in Venezuela on Essequibo region, in Guyana. The former president said that Venezuelans voted “on a machine“, but also “had the paper”, unlike Brazil, where votes are only stored in electronic voting machines. “Until finally the [presidente da Venezuela Nicolás] Maduro hit one”, he stated.

When speaking about Lula’s arrest, the former president stated that the president “surrendered to corruption” in 2003 and achieved “get out of jail” given away “to the friendships he had through appointments with the Federal Supreme Court”.

Regarding the invasion of the headquarters of the Three Powers in Brasília, on January 8, Bolsonaro said that he was outside Brazil and that he did not encourage “no one doing anything”. The former president said that the federal government “did not cooperate” with the investigations by the CPMI (Joint Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) that investigated the case.

Bolsonaro was asked about the gifts he received from Saudi Arabia while he was President. Said to be “common” receive gifts and that Brazilian law allows that items classified as “very personal” can be donated or sold. He claimed to have a “impasse” with the TCU (Federal Audit Court) due to the amount, but which he handed over to the competent bodies “all gifts” that were requested.

The presenter asked if Bolsonaro was afraid of prison. He replied that “the most common thing” in the country is “innocent be arrested”.

MILEI

Bolsonaro stated that the election of Javier Milei as president of Argentina is of global importance, since the world is divided between left and right. According to him, leftists “They are not opponents, but they are enemies”, because they want “absolute power and steal our freedom”.

According to the former president, the left wants “power for power” without worrying about the people. “Just as Argentina became impoverished with the left, Brazil became impoverished with the left”, said Bolsonaro.

He commented on the nickname “Argentine Bolsonaro” given to Milei during the Argentine presidential campaign. “I had a career similar to his”, he stated, adding that, on several occasions, it was a “solitary but not radical opponent” within Congress. “I took positions and I defended those positions“, he said.

Bolsonaro stated that, during the 2018 campaign, “spoke the truth” and got it “gain the sympathy of the Brazilian population”. The former president also cited his defense of “conservative agendas“, what “marked a position”. He said that Brazil, like Argentina, values ​​these issues.

ELECTIONS 2026

Asked if it was “traumatic” to leave the Presidency, Bolsonaro responded that he continues to “drag crowds” for Brazil and suffering “attacks from the left”. The former president said that the Brazilian population deposits “a lot of confidence” in him and would like him “come back” to power. “The life of a president is not easy, because there are many problems and you work from Sunday to Sunday”, he declared.

Bolsonaro said that, “for now”, there is no discussion of a possible candidacy of former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro for the Brazilian Presidency. “She is very popular in Brazil, but she is not very linked to party political issues.”, he declared.

Then, he listed the “crimes he committed” to become ineligible. “The first is that I met with ambassadors and told them about our electoral issue. It was a crime to talk to ambassadors“, he said.

“And the other crime I committed, on the occasion of the 7th of September, the date of our independence, was that I got a big businessman on my side”, he added, referring to the owner of Havan, Luciano Hang. “The Superior Electoral Court said that I used the 7th of September to get a big businessman and a supporter of mine on my side during the elections”, he added.

The TSE (Superior Electoral Court) decided, in June, to determine Bolsonaro’s ineligibility for 8 years due to abuse of political power and misuse of the media.