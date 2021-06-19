the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva decided not to go to the protest against the president Jair Bolsonaro (no party) summoned for this Saturday (June 19, 2021), they told the power360 the national vice president of the PT, federal deputy José Guimaraes (CE), and the national secretary of communication of the party, Jilmar Tatto (SP).

In recent days, Lula had already expressed his doubts about attending the demonstrations. He declared that he was concerned about not wanting to transform a political act into an electoral act, since he is a pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic in the 2022 elections. Even so, he has been making several calls on his social networks and has even published a list with the more than 400 protest sites called #19J on their official website.

Other PT leaders, on the other hand, promise to attend protests in their cities, such as the candidate for the acronym for the presidency in 2018 and former mayor of São Paulo (SP), Fernando Haddad. He will accompany Tatto, who ran in the mayoral election of the city of São Paulo last year.

“The entire PT bench in the Chamber is calling for today’s actions. practically everyone will”, said José Guimarães.

The mobilization of PT members makes a difference with the demonstrations on May 29, when party leaders still considered that participating in the protests could open a loophole for being accused of adopting double standards in comparison with the criticism of crowds in acts in favor of Bolsonaro.

The desire to move away from this equivalence is evident in Lula’s recent tweets.

“I’m glad the people are fighting for their rights. And it’s no use trying to equalize the demonstrations. See the difference between the demonstrations against the genocide and the acts promoted by him. One side uses a mask, alcohol gel, the other side goes without a mask and denies the vaccine. And it’s no use saying “ah, but the people are now crowding”. The people are crowded every day and for a long time. To work, to take the bus. And without everyone being vaccinated, because Bolsonaro refused offers to buy while there was time”, wrote the former president.

