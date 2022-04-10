Speaking on behalf of the ex-president’s candidacy, senator said that any government will not be just the PT

the senator Jacques Wagner (PT-BA), one of the main PT organizers, said this Saturday (Apr.9, 2022) that the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) has no training “Left Dogmatics”.

He also declared that an eventual new Lula government will not be only PT’s, and that the choice of Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) for vice is a “message”.

According to the senator, “the government program is not a construction of half a dozen enlightened people”. The PT spoke on behalf of Lula’s pre-candidacy.

Jacques Wagner participated in the Brazil Conferencean event promoted annually since 2015 by Brazilian students from the Boston area, in the USA, a place known for receiving illegal Latino immigrants, especially from Brazil, for decades.

Despite being in a North American city, the meeting always receives a majority Brazilian audience, as if it were a conference held in São Paulo or Rio de Janeiro.

The statements can be interpreted as nods to political moderation and economic management.

Lula and his surroundings need to find a discourse that will not frighten either his traditional left-wing or centrist electorate. “President Lula’s invitation to Geraldo Alckmin was not an invitation for an extra on the ticket. in my opinion he [Lula] I wanted to send a messagesaid Jacques Wagner.

“He [Lula] knows that he will have to make a government that is not just the PT government, it is a joint government”declared the senator.

Read below other topics addressed by Jaques Wagner and what he said during the Brazil Conference:

possible new government – “We are absolutely aware that we have to make a broad government. […] This does not mean that we will give up our ideas. Our focus on the social will be at the center of our government at all times”;

The statement that Lula is a Christian is politically important because the former president suffered weariness with the evangelical and conservative electorate in the last week when he said that abortion is a public health issue.

Lula leads the polls for voting intentions for the Planalto Palace. The current president, however, has been reducing the difference in recent surveys.