In a post on social media, the senator defends striker Neymar after the president’s speech about abandoning “partying” and “nighting out”

The senator Flavio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) criticized, this Tuesday (31.Oct.2023), the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) for talking about Brazilian athletes. In his weekly live, the PT member said that players need to abandon “spree” and the “night out” and they should be inspired by Argentine Lionel Messi. “Brazil is full of couch specialists who don’t understand anything about football. There are people out there talking about being an example for the country, but they are not an example even for cachaceiros. Crack is crack! And envious is envious!”said the son of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in a post on social media.