President said that a candidate who has been in power is negotiating vacancies for his ministries and for the Supreme

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) stated that the former president Squid (PT) has been negotiating vacancies for ministries and for the Federal Supreme Court (STF), in case it wins the 2022 elections. Morning mail.

Bolsonaro said they took the former president out of jail to make him eligible. “Who is the big obstacle? Jair Bolsonaro”he added.

According to the president, “more than clear” the intention of another Power to harm the government so that “the other” take his place in the presidency, referring to Lula.

In the interview, Bolsonaro criticized both the judiciary and the legislature.

“We have 3 ministers who make the president hell, but Brazil: Fachin, Barroso and Alexandre de Moraes. Moraes is more active and behaves like a leader of left and opposition parties”, he said.

In addition, he also mentioned the president of the Senate Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG). Bolsonaro said that Pacheco acts partially in relation to the conflict between the Powers. “I don’t want friction with him, but he’s hugely biased.”