In a note released this 4th (24.mai), entity criticizes MP that restructures ministries: “Bolsonaro passed, but the cattle stayed”

The Climate Observatory published on Wednesday (24.May.2023) a note that criticizes the changes promoted by Congress in the MP (provisional measure) that restructures the ministries. “Jair Bolsonaro passed, but the cattle stayed, and with unusual partners”, said the entity. The text criticizes the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT)

The text that changes the measure was approved by 15 votes to 3 by a mixed committee on the 4th (May 24). The vote by the plenary of the Chamber should take place this Thursday (May 25), with the expectation of approval. The MP will still go through the Senate.

The proposal calls for the withdrawal of a series of instruments from the MMA (Ministry of the Environment), commanded by Marina Silva (Network).

According to the Climate Observatory, the folder will have “almost the same face he had in the Bolsonaro administration”: without the ANA (National Water Agency) and without the (CRA) Rural Environmental Registry, which pass to the Ministries of Integration and Management, respectively.

The note also states that it did not receive the approval by the commission with surprise, since it considers the Congress dominated by a “ruralist-extreme-right combo”. The surprise would actually be the discovery that President Lula “he didn’t even pretend to be indignant when he found out that he doesn’t even command the organization of his own ministries”.

For them, the president would be contradicting himself when “swore to protect indigenous peoples and strengthen the fight against deforestation and climate change” and equating himself with Bolsonaro, responsible for initiating an alleged dismantling of MMA. “Arthur Lira and his chainsaw men drive the cattle, but the one who opened the gate this time was the Planalto Palace”they claim.

marina in clash

Last Tuesday (May 23), the minister gave a similar speech and said that the MP is an attempt to “implement the Bolsonaro government in the Lula government”. She went so far as to say that the hollowing out of MMA is a “disservice to the Brazilian State” and can “create very serious damage to economic, social and environmental interests”.

There is also conflict with regard to the clash between Ibama (Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources) and the Petrobras.

Last week, the environmental institute denied the state-owned company’s request to carry out a test drilling in the region. The company’s objective was to check whether there is indeed oil in the area, which has been called the “new pre-salt”. The minister was repeatedly against drilling, while members of the government and Congress are trying to reverse the veto.