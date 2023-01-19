Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called on the South American countries that share the Amazon forest to unite efforts to protect the main resource to combat climate change.

In an interview with Globo News, Lula said that addressing “the climate issue today is necessary in order to preserve the human race on planet Earth, and the responsibility rests with everyone.”

He added that he was working to organize a meeting with the leaders of Ecuador, Colombia, Peru, Venezuela, Bolivia and French Guiana “so that we can discuss a continental policy to preserve the Amazon region.”

Lula, who began his third presidential term on January 1, pledged to take strong measures to protect the environment and fundamentally strengthen the protection of the Amazon.

Lula, 77, has vowed to end deforestation in the Amazon, saying in his interview Wednesday that he seeks to create federal police that “work harder” to protect the forests as well as to support other government institutions.