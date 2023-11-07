Right-wing candidate claims that PT member financed part of Peronist Sergio Massa’s campaign for Casa Rosada

Right-wing candidate for President of Argentina, Javier Milei (“La Libertad Advances”) said again on Monday (6.Nov.2023) that the campaign of his opponent in the election, the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, was financed by the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

Milei made the accusation when responding to a question about state subsidies for public transport fares.

Pieces shown on television sets present on trains in Buenos Aires show a comparison of what the value of transport would be in a possible Massa government – ​​56 pesos (R$ 0.30, in parallel exchange rate) – with the value for Milei and Patricia Bullrich –1,100 pesos (R$ 6.10). Bullrich was placed 3rd in the 1st round held on October 22nd and will not compete in the 2nd round on November 19th.

“When they talk about subsidy, this is the difference in your price,” the ad says. According to the Ministry of Transport, the piece is part of an advertising campaign by unions in the railway sector.

In an interview with the broadcaster La Nación+the coalition candidate “La Libertad Advances” said the ad “it is absolutely false”. Milei stated that “supporters of [ex-presidente Jair] Bolsonaro [PL] and some journalists from Brazil have denounced that Lula is interfering in the campaign, financing part of it, and within this package there is a group of Brazilian consultants who are the best experts in negative campaigns”.

There is, however, no evidence that Lula collaborated with the Peronist candidate’s campaign. Initially, a loan of US$1 billion (R$4.9 billion) made in July by the Development Bank of Latin America to Argentina was the subject of speculation. Afterwards, it was proven that the initiative was not just from Brazil.

Regarding consultants, Brazilian marketers are working on the neighboring country’s presidential campaign. Chico Kertész, who worked with Lula in 2022; Otávio Antunes and Raul Rabelo, who were part of the minister’s campaigns Fernando Haddad (PT); and Halley Arrais, who assisted the former deputy Edegar Preto (PT-RS), are part of the marketing from the Massa team.

Read more:

WHO IS IT MILEI

Javier Gerardo Milei He is 52 years old and has a degree in economics. He led the August 13, 2023 primary election in the race for the Presidency of Argentina with 30.4% of the votes. In the 1st round of elections, held on October 22, he came in 2nd place, with 29.98% of the votes.

Milei is on the right on the ideological political spectrum, with liberal ideas on the economy. She advocates closing the country’s Central Bank, ending the peso and using the US dollar as the local currency.

The candidate is running for Casa Rosada for the coalition “La Libertad Advances” (in Portuguese, Freedom Advances). Defines itself as “anarcho-capitalist” It is “ libertarian” – is against State interference in society and in favor of the free market system. He says his program will be a “chainsaw” to cut public spending. He claims that global warming is a lie, is in favor of the sale of organs and defends the non-compulsory and private education system.