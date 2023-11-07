Libertarian Javier Milei, candidate for president of Argentina for the A Liberdade Avança coalition, said that the current president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), is interfering in the Argentine presidential elections of this second round by promoting a strategy of “campaign of fear”.

In an interview given to the Argentine newspaper La NationMilei stated that Lula is working to “impose fear in Argentine society” and that this is a strategy, which according to the libertarian, was also used in Brazil during the electoral dispute between Lula and former president Jair Bolsonaro in 2022.

“In fact, people linked to Bolsonaro and some journalists in Brazil have denounced that Lula is interfering in this campaign [de Sergio Massa] financing part of it. Within this package, there is a group of Brazilian consultants who are the best experts in negative campaigns, whose objective is to instill fear in society”, said the libertarian when answering a question where he denies the increase in local public transport fares.

In the same interview, Milei also criticized his opponent, the Argentine Economy Minister and presidential candidate for the Peronist Union for the Fatherland coalition, Sergio Massa, accusing him of using “state resources from the Argentine government to boost his political campaign”. According to Milei, this practice is of “unusual institutional gravity” and constitutes an “attack against the institutionality” of the country.

Milei said that the Peronist candidate is making several “lies about himself” and promoting a true “smear campaign” against his candidacy in this second round.

When addressing economic topics in the interview, Milei highlighted the importance of stabilizing the Argentine economy at this time and emphasized that his government “will seek fiscal solutions that positively impact companies and do not harm consumers”. He also reaffirmed his commitment to dollarize the Argentine economy and close the country’s Central Bank.

Regarding public education, Milei denied plans to retreat in this area, clarifying that the “search is for competitive financing alternatives”.

Milei also reiterated his stance in favor of the “independence of the Argentine Judiciary”, guaranteeing autonomous financing for the judicial system and defending reforms that strengthen “the republic and democracy”.

“I want Justice to be absolutely autonomous, independent and not dependent on any politician or anything. In other words, this also implies changing the Judiciary Council so that appointments are not so politicized”, said the libertarian.