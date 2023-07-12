Leader of the Government affirms that negotiations must be done after the recess of Congress; Centrão wants ministries

The leader of the Government in the Senate, Jaques Wagner (PT-PA), said on this Tuesday (11.Jul.2023) that the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) “has interest” in bringing the PP (Progressives) and the Republicans into the government. If the departure of the parties to the government becomes a reality, the change may result in new allocations in ministries and other positions, as Centrão wants.

According to the leader, however, a negotiation for the adhesion of the parties should be left for August, that is, only after the recess of the National Congress. “And it’s obvious that you’re going to have to squeeze from here and scoop from there and have to find a space”told reporters.

CENTER IN THE GOVERNMENT

O Power360 has already shown that Centrão hopes that throughout July and until the beginning of August Lula will carry out a mini-ministerial reform involving 3 ministries: Tourism, Development and Sports. The group also wants to command a state-owned company and understands that it could be Caixa Econômica Federal.

The idea is to contemplate names indicated by the representations in the Chamber of Deputies of União Brasil, PP and Republicans, parties that do not feel properly served within the government and that want more power in the Lula administration.

One of the ministries recently entered the dispute is the MDS (Ministry of Social Development). However, interlocutors heard by this digital newspaper deny a change in the portfolio to allocate Centrão politicians and consider low the chances of Lula removing the petista Wellington Dias of the command because they consider that the ministry is the “face” of the government.

Recently, even the first lady, Janja da Silva, sent a message to Centrão by stating that the Ministry of Social Development is “the heart” of the Lula government. The portfolio is responsible for symbolic policies of PT management, such as Bolsa Família.

“I’m here at the MDS and this is the heart of the government. President Lula says that the poorest population in Brazil is the priority of this government. So, the Ministry of Social Development is responsible, the public policies made for this population are designed here”he said.