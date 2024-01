Former president spoke to supporters in Angra dos Reis (RJ); also stated that the PT member likes Cuba

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said that the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) is “passionate” by the President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, “and vice versa”. Bolsonaro also said that Lula is “in love with Cuba”. The speech took place in conversation with supporters in Angra dos Reis (RJ) this Tuesday (16.Jan.2024).

Watch (1min38s):