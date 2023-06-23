Estadão Contenti

06/23/2023 – 9:54 am

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said this Friday that he intends to close the Mercosur trade agreement with the European Union (EU), but that environmental requirements prevent it. “I am dying to make an agreement with the European Union, but it is not possible, the additional letter does not allow an agreement to be made. It is not possible for us to have a strategic partnership and make a letter threatening”, said Lula, while speaking at the summit of the New Global Financial Pact.

In France, before President Emmanuel Macron and the Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, Lula once again expressed the position that the Brazilian government adopted in May, rejecting the additional letter through which the Europeans presented conditions for the signature and subsequent ratification of the agreement.

The president of Brazil also intends to discuss the resistance of the French agro with Macron, in a working lunch at the Élysée Palace. The French leader is under internal pressure and the French parliament has approved a motion to veto the agreement.

According to the Brazilian government, this letter (side letter, in diplomatic jargon) makes mandatory goals that Brazil voluntarily instituted in the Paris Agreement – ​​and also provides for punishments in case of non-compliance.

The text is in line with the new anti-deforestation law adopted in the 27 countries – it determines the banning of products that have been produced in deforested areas from 2021 onwards. Lula had already said that this law made the agreement unbalanced. He had already complained about the distrust directly to the president of the European Council, Ursula von der Leyen.

Brazil is still articulating a joint response with Mercosur partners, but has already rejected adopting the EU proposal. Since the presentation of the European terms, the agreement has stalled and the divergences from side to side have intensified.
























