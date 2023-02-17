President must have meetings with businessmen and unionists during his visit to the Asian country

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) is due to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on March 28. At the meeting, he wants to address issues that he has already addressed with other world leaders, such as the formation of a group of countries that articulate the end of the war between Russia and Ukraine, and the reformulation of the UN Security Council (United Nations). .

The president also wants to take advantage of his trip to the Asian country to discuss the commercial relationship between Brazil and China, the progress in technological cooperation, especially in the area of ​​communications, with 5G, and satellites, with a focus on environmental and climate monitoring.

The presidential entourage should leave for the Asian giant two days before Lula’s meeting with Xi. In addition to the president, ministers and congressmen will accompany him. The list of travelers has not yet been closed, but some names are taken for granted, such as ministers Fernando Haddad (Finance) and Luciana Santos (Science and Technology).

In addition to the meeting with his counterpart, Lula should have meetings with Chinese businessmen and trade unionists. Therefore, the president should only return to Brazil after March 30. Other agendas are still under discussion at Itamaraty.

The trip to China completes Lula’s 1st international tour with a focus on Brazil’s 3 main trading partners. The trio of trips is considered by the Itamaraty as the consolidation of Brazil’s return to the global political scene.

On January 23, he went to Buenos Aires, Argentina, to meet President Alberto Fernández.

On February 10, he was in Washington, United States, for a meeting with President Joe Biden. The Americans insisted that Lula visit them before going to China.

In the 2 meetings, Lula defended his idea of ​​creating a group of countries that are not directly involved in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and that could sit down with the two nations to negotiate the end of the war. The proposal runs into difficulties, since the North Americans support the Ukrainians and the Chinese have a historical relationship with the Russians.

Even so, Lula believes that China can help lead the undertaking. Recently, the PT classified the Russian invasion of Ukrainian territory as a “historic error”.